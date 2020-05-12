Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT), a Healthcare Biotechnology business, saw its stock exchange 6,997,303 common shares, decrease against to its 10-day trading volume of 4.69M. Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) stock traded at $2.8500, up 0.3 cents or +11.76% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) is $9.86M. Gross Profit is $-4.68M and the EBITDA is $-7.27M.

Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) is 4.69M compared to 9.79M over the last 3 months which indicates decrease in trading activity. At the time of writing, Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) has a 50-day moving average of $2.2315 and a 200-day moving average of $1.1599. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT). Approximately 0.90% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) stock is 0.14, indicating its 8.42% to 14.16% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, VXRT’s short term support levels are around $2.69, $2.46 and $2.18 on the downside. VXRTs short term resistance levels are $3.79, $3.47 and $2.97 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, VXRT has short term rating of Bullish (0.36), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.38) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.32) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.35). VXRT is trading 1020.72% off its 52 week low at $0.25 and -30.83% off its 52 week high of $4.12. Performance wise, VXRT stock has recently shown investors 10.04% an increase in a week, 65.70% an increase in a month and 141.53% an increase in the past quarter. More importantly, Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) has shown a return of 713.12% since the beginning of the year.

Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) Key Evaluation:

Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $205.356M. VXRT insiders hold roughly 1.21% of the shares.

There are currently 67.08M shares in the float and 70.47M shares outstanding. There are 0.90% shares short in VXRTs float. The industry rank for Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) is 11 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 4% .

Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) Fundamental Figures:

VXRT last 2 years revenues have increased from $9,862 to $9,862 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.04 and a profit of 316.70% next year. The growth rate on VXRT this year is -82.56 compared to an industry 13.90. VXRTs next year’s growth rate is -126.67 compared to an industry 13.10. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.27 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.19. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 9.50 compared to an industry of 2.82 VXRT fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.15 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.04.