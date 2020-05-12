Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG), a Real Estate REIT—Retail business, saw its stock trade 8,382,550 shares, a lower demand when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 6.36M. Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) stock traded at $55.08, down -2.94 cents or -5.07% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) is $5.68B. Gross Profit is $4.66B and the EBITDA is $4.17B.

Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) is 6.36M compared to 6.46M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower demand in trading activity. Right now, Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) has a 50-day moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day moving average of $117.90. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG). Approximately 5.49% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) stock is 1.42, indicating its 7.66% to 8.97% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, SPG’s short term support level is around $53.77 on the downside. SPGs short term resistance levels are $147.26, $136.93 and $131.58 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, SPG has short term rating of Neutral (0.05), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.44) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.40) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.26). SPG is trading 30.37% off its 52 week low at $42.25 and -69.04% off its 52 week high of $177.93. Performance wise, SPG stock has recently shown investors -12.59% a lower demand in a week, -19.20% a lower demand in a month and -61.50% a lower demand in the past quarter. More importantly, Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) has shown a return of -63.02% since the start of the year.

Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) Key Data:

Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $16.834B. SPG insiders hold roughly 0.49% of the shares. On Mar-18-20 Deutsche Bank Upgrade SPG as Hold → Buy at $120. On Apr-14-20 BofA/Merrill Downgrade SPG as Buy → Neutral and on May-07-20 Wells Fargo Downgrade SPG as Overweight → Equal Weight at $130 → $60.

There are currently 302.87M shares in the float and 306.86M shares outstanding. There are 5.49% shares short in SPGs float. The industry rank for Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) is 170 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 33% .

Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) Fundamental Details:

SPG last 2 years revenues have increased from $5,755,189 to $5,755,189 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.65 and a profit of 9.12% next year. The growth rate on SPG this year is -3.99 compared to an industry -8.80. SPGs next year’s growth rate is 5.02 compared to an industry 3.80. The book value per share (mrq) is 8.09 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.18. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 6.48 compared to an industry of 1.05 and SPGs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 5.32 compared to an industry of 6.53. SPG fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 11.56 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 2.90.