Tilray, Inc. (TLRY), a Healthcare Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic corporation, saw its stock trade 14,512,702 common shares, a higher demand against to its 10-day trading volume of 7.28M. Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) stock traded at $8.08, up 0.3 cents or +3.86% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is $153.84M. Gross Profit is $-21.45M and the EBITDA is $-193.74M.

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is 7.28M compared to 11.06M over the last 3 months which indicates a higher demand in trading activity. Currently, Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Tilray, Inc. (TLRY). Approximately 32.90% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) stock is indicating its 8.23% to 10.62% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, TLRY’s short term support levels are around $7.20, $5.54 and $2.47 on the downside. TLRYs short term resistance levels are $22.43, $21.41 and $19.35 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, TLRY has short term rating of Bullish (0.28), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.04) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.12) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.07). TLRY is trading 232.51% off its 52 week low at $2.43 and -84.17% off its 52 week high of $51.03. Performance wise, TLRY stock has recently shown investors 5.62% a higher demand in a week, 19.17% a higher demand in a month and -49.53% a lower amount in the past quarter. Furthermore, Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) has shown a return of -52.83% since the beginning of the year.

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) Key Data:

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $1.007B. TLRY insiders hold roughly 67.04% of the shares. On Feb-24-20 Cowen Downgrade TLRY as Outperform → Market Perform at $40 → $20. On Apr-09-20 Consumer Edge Research Downgrade TLRY as Overweight → Equal Weight and on Apr-16-20 Jefferies Downgrade TLRY as Hold → Underperform at $5.

There are currently 50.21M shares in the float and 121.93M shares outstanding. There are 32.90% shares short in TLRYs float. The industry rank for Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is 11 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 4% .

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) Fundamental Figures:

TLRY last 2 years revenues have increased from $166,979 to $166,979 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.42 and a profit of 40.50% next year. The growth rate on TLRY this year is -59.69 compared to an industry 13.90. TLRYs next year’s growth rate is -31.01 compared to an industry 13.10. The book value per share (mrq) is 2.56 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.79. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.80 compared to an industry of 2.82 TLRY fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.29 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.44.