Novavax, Inc. (NVAX), a Healthcare Biotechnology business, saw its stock trade 24,642,097 shares, a drop when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 3.4M. Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) stock is quoted at $24.50, up 5.77 cents or +30.81% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is $18.66M. Gross Profit is $-95.18M and the EBITDA is $-123.92M.

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is 3.4M compared to 7.92M over the last 3 months which indicates a drop in trading activity. Right now, Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) has a 50-day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Novavax, Inc. (NVAX). Approximately 6.58% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) stock is 0.82, indicating its 10.66% to 12.25% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, NVAX’s short term support levels are around $23.94, $20.41 and $19.14 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, NVAX has short term rating of Bullish (0.47), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.32) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.88) giving it an overall rating of Very Bullish (0.55). NVAX is trading 592.09% off its 52 week low at $3.54 and -6.99% off its 52 week high of $26.34. Performance wise, NVAX stock has recently shown investors 35.66% a pop in a week, 43.70% a pop in a month and 249.00% a pop in the past quarter. On the flip side, Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) has shown a return of 515.58% since the beginning of the year.

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Key Details:

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $1.42B. NVAX insiders hold roughly 0.36% of the shares. On Aug-14-19 H.C. Wainwright Reiterated NVAX as Buy at $10 → $17. On Nov-27-19 B. Riley FBR Resumed NVAX as Buy at $12 and on Apr-30-20 H.C. Wainwright Reiterated NVAX as Buy at $24 → $33.

There are currently 56.15M shares in the float and 56.15M shares outstanding. There are 6.58% shares short in NVAXs float. The industry rank for Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is 11 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 4% .

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Fundamental Research:

NVAX last 2 years revenues have increased from $18,662 to $18,662 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.79 and a profit of 10.10% next year. The growth rate on NVAX this year is -53.18 compared to an industry 8.20. NVAXs next year’s growth rate is -15.50 compared to an industry 6.60. The book value per share (mrq) is -6.62 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.40. NVAX fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -2.58 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.67.