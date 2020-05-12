MyoKardia, Inc. (MYOK), a Healthcare Biotechnology business, saw its stock exchange 7,609,912 common shares, an increase when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 390.9k. MyoKardia, Inc. (MYOK) stock is quoted at $96.90, up 35.81 cents or +58.62% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Gross Profit is $-226.17M and the EBITDA is $-317.61M.

MyoKardia, Inc. (MYOK) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of MyoKardia, Inc. (MYOK) is 390.9k compared to 487.16k over the last 3 months which indicates a lower amount in trading activity. At the time of writing, MyoKardia, Inc. (MYOK) has a 50-day moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average of $62.34. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of MyoKardia, Inc. (MYOK). Approximately 11.50% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of MyoKardia, Inc. (MYOK) stock is 2.12, indicating its 6.85% to 6.11% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, MYOK’s short term support levels are around $94.10, $76.90 and $74.23 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, MYOK has short term rating of Bullish (0.41), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.33) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.43) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.39). MYOK is trading 127.20% off its 52 week low at $42.65 and 23.79% off its 52 week high of $78.28. Performance wise, MYOK stock has recently shown investors 63.99% an increase in a week, 83.11% an increase in a month and 34.88% an increase in the past quarter. On the flip side, MyoKardia, Inc. (MYOK) has shown a return of 32.95% since the beginning of the year.

MyoKardia, Inc. (MYOK) Key Research:

MyoKardia, Inc. (MYOK) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $4.523B. MYOK insiders hold roughly 3.79% of the shares. On Sep-28-18 Citigroup Initiated MYOK as Buy at $90. On Oct-01-18 Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated MYOK as Overweight at $90 and on Sep-20-19 Guggenheim Initiated MYOK as Buy.

There are currently 43.07M shares in the float and 47.63M shares outstanding. There are 11.50% shares short in MYOKs float. The industry rank for MyoKardia, Inc. (MYOK) is 11 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 4% .

MyoKardia, Inc. (MYOK) Fundamental Research:

MYOK last 2 years revenues have increased from $0 to $0 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects MyoKardia, Inc. (MYOK) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -1.46 and a loss of -3.00% next year. The growth rate on MYOK this year is 32.65 compared to an industry 8.20. MYOKs next year’s growth rate is 5.34 compared to an industry 6.60. The book value per share (mrq) is 7.50 and cash per share (mrq) is 7.35. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 8.17 compared to an industry of 3.34 MYOK fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -5.81 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -1.53.