Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP), a Healthcare Biotechnology corporation, saw its stock exchange 57,455,762 common shares, a lower demand compared to its 10-day trading volume of 32.95k. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) stock traded at $3.9500, up 1.58 cents or +66.67% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. ..

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) is 32.95k compared to 880.24k over the last 3 months which indicates a lower demand in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) has a 50-day moving average of $2.0755 and a 200-day moving average of $2.3400. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP). Approximately 1.41% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) stock is indicating its 13.75% to 10.86% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, APOP’s short term support levels are around $3.73, $3.02 and $2.38 on the downside. APOPs short term resistance level is $6.28 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, APOP has short term rating of Bullish (0.45), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.21) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.12) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.18). APOP is trading 887.50% off its 52 week low at $0.40 and -42.67% off its 52 week high of $6.89. Performance wise, APOP stock has recently shown investors 64.58% an increase in a week, 100.51% an increase in a month and 74.39% an increase in the past quarter. More importantly, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) has shown a return of 77.95% since the start of the year.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) Key Data:

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $3.792M. APOP insiders hold roughly 54.73% of the shares. On Sep-25-17 H.C. Wainwright Reiterated APOP as Buy at $12 → $14.

There are currently 2.41M shares in the float and 3.38M shares outstanding. There are 1.41% shares short in APOPs float. The industry rank for Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) is 11 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 4% .

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (APOP) Fundamental Evaluation:

APOP last 2 years revenues have increased from $0 to $0 showing an uptrend. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.69 and cash per share (mrq) is -.