Upwork Inc. (UPWK), a Industrials Staffing & Employment Services corporation, saw its stock exchange 3,985,953 shares, a spike against to its 10-day trading volume of 1.56M. Upwork Inc. (UPWK) stock traded at $10.51, up 0.66 cents or +6.70% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Upwork Inc. (UPWK) is $315.28M. Gross Profit is $212.42M and the EBITDA is $-16.28M.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Upwork Inc. (UPWK) is 1.56M compared to 1.84M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower demand in trading activity. Right now, Upwork Inc. (UPWK) has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Upwork Inc. (UPWK). Approximately 3.96% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The Upwork Inc. (UPWK) stock is indicating its 9.60% to 7.19% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, UPWK’s short term support levels are around $10.41, $10.17 and $9.49 on the downside. UPWKs short term resistance levels are $11.97 and $10.82 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, UPWK has short term rating of Bullish (0.44), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.15) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.07) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.17). UPWK is trading 104.47% off its 52 week low at $5.14 and -45.77% off its 52 week high of $19.38. Performance wise, UPWK stock has recently shown investors 26.17% a spike in a week, 44.57% a spike in a month and 19.98% a spike in the past quarter. On the flip side, Upwork Inc. (UPWK) has shown a return of -1.50% since the 1st of this year.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Key Figures:

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $1.21B. UPWK insiders hold roughly 9.09% of the shares. On Nov-01-19 First Analysis Sec Initiated UPWK as Outperform at $18. On Jan-02-20 Citigroup Downgrade UPWK as Buy → Neutral at $23 → $12 and on Jan-24-20 Guggenheim Downgrade UPWK as Buy → Neutral at $25 → $11.

There are currently 104.30M shares in the float and 107.43M shares outstanding. There are 3.96% shares short in UPWKs float. The industry rank for Upwork Inc. (UPWK) is 38 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 15% .

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Key Fundamentals:

UPWK last 2 years revenues have increased from $300,562 to $315,282 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Upwork Inc. (UPWK) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.07 and a profit of 40.00% next year. The growth rate on UPWK this year is 80.00 compared to an industry 2.00. UPWKs next year’s growth rate is -25.93 compared to an industry 25.10. The book value per share (mrq) is 2.30 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.25. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 4.38 compared to an industry of 2.10 UPWK fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.27 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.06.