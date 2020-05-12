AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC), a Communication Services Entertainment corporation, saw its stock exchange 104,951,330 shares, an inflation compared to its 10-day trading volume of 5.11M. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) stock is changing hands at $5.32, up 1.22 cents or +29.76% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is $5.47B. Gross Profit is $918.6M and the EBITDA is $710.3M.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is 5.11M compared to 6.95M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower amount in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC). Approximately 36.96% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) stock is 1.72, indicating its 14.29% to 15.12% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, AMC’s short term support levels are around $5.19, $4.74 and $4.01 on the downside. AMCs short term resistance levels are $8.71, $8.45 and $7.84 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, AMC has short term rating of Bullish (0.38), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.29) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.08) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.20). AMC is trading 172.82% off its 52 week low at $1.95 and -61.81% off its 52 week high of $13.93. Performance wise, AMC stock has recently shown investors 23.72% an inflation in a week, 104.62% an inflation in a month and -21.65% a lower amount in the past quarter. On the flip side, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) has shown a return of -26.52% since the 1st of this year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) Key Details:

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $554.567M. AMC insiders hold roughly 2.12% of the shares. On Apr-15-20 Imperial Capital Downgrade AMC as Outperform → In-line at $7 → $2. On Apr-20-20 B. Riley FBR Upgrade AMC as Sell → Neutral at $0.25 → $4 and on Apr-23-20 Macquarie Downgrade AMC as Outperform → Neutral at $5.

There are currently 51.36M shares in the float and 101.44M shares outstanding. There are 36.96% shares short in AMCs float. The industry rank for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is 78 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 31% .

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) Fundamental Figures:

AMC last 2 years revenues have increased from $5,471,000 to $5,471,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -1.44 and a profit of 81.20% next year. The growth rate on AMC this year is 305.56 compared to an industry -14.50. AMCs next year’s growth rate is -67.35 compared to an industry 37.30. The book value per share (mrq) is 11.69 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.61. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.35 compared to an industry of 0.84 and AMCs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 1.17 compared to an industry of 4.54. AMC fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -4.38 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -1.49.