MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX), a Healthcare Biotechnology corporation, saw its stock exchange 19,187,821 common shares, an increase compared to its 10-day trading volume of 19.23M. MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) stock is quoted at $26.32, up 5.98 cents or +29.40% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) is $68.21M. Gross Profit is $-131.12M and the EBITDA is $-164.26M.

MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) is 19.23M compared to 2.42M over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. Right now, MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX). Approximately 7.08% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) stock is 1.84, indicating its 63.36% to 22.51% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, MGNX’s short term support levels are around $20.28, $12.13 and $11.23 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, MGNX has short term rating of Bullish (0.31), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.51) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.39) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.40). MGNX is trading 551.49% off its 52 week low at $4.04 and -3.73% off its 52 week high of $27.34. Performance wise, MGNX stock has recently shown investors 268.11% an increase in a week, 356.94% an increase in a month and 161.63% an increase in the past quarter. Furthermore, MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) has shown a return of 141.91% since the start of the year.

MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) Key Statistics:

MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $1.293B. MGNX insiders hold roughly 7.42% of the shares. On Dec-18-19 Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated MGNX as Overweight, On Dec-19-19 Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated MGNX as Overweight and on Mar-04-20 Barclays Initiated MGNX as Underweight at $8.

There are currently 45.49M shares in the float and 50.08M shares outstanding. There are 7.08% shares short in MGNXs float. The industry rank for MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) is 48 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 19% .

MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) Fundamental Details:

MGNX last 2 years revenues have increased from $64,188 to $68,208 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.93 and a profit of 34.90% next year. The growth rate on MGNX this year is -1.58 compared to an industry -3.00. MGNXs next year’s growth rate is -38.59 compared to an industry 25.50. The book value per share (mrq) is 3.89 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.41. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 5.24 compared to an industry of 3.37 MGNX fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -3.11 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.89.