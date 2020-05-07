MGM Resorts International (MGM), a Consumer Cyclical Resorts & Casinos business, saw its stock trade 16,392,476 shares, a cutback when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 27.76M. MGM Resorts International (MGM) stock is quoted at $13.91, down -0.36 cents or -2.52% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for MGM Resorts International (MGM) is $11.55B. Gross Profit is $5.3B and the EBITDA is $2.14B.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of MGM Resorts International (MGM) is 27.76M compared to 25.72M over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. Right now, MGM Resorts International (MGM) has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of MGM Resorts International (MGM). Approximately 5.71% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of MGM Resorts International (MGM) stock is 2.23, indicating its 7.26% to 8.09% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, MGM’s short term support levels are around $13.08, $10.61 and $7.14 on the downside. MGMs short term resistance levels are $33.96, $32.48 and $31.23 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, MGM has short term rating of Neutral (-0.03), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.31) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.08) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.14). MGM is trading 135.76% off its 52 week low at $5.90 and -59.84% off its 52 week high of $34.63. Performance wise, MGM stock has recently shown investors -20.33% a cutback in a week, 7.75% a greater amount in a month and -57.03% a cutback in the past quarter. On the flip side, MGM Resorts International (MGM) has shown a return of -58.19% since the start of the year.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) Key Research:

MGM Resorts International (MGM) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $6.861B. MGM insiders hold roughly 0.77% of the shares. On Mar-18-20 Susquehanna Upgrade MGM as Negative → Neutral at $27 → $10. On May-01-20 Barclays Downgrade MGM as Overweight → Equal Weight and on May-01-20 JP Morgan Downgrade MGM as Overweight → Neutral at $18.

There are currently 488.91M shares in the float and 552.43M shares outstanding. There are 5.71% shares short in MGMs float. The industry rank for MGM Resorts International (MGM) is 53 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 21% .

MGM Resorts International (MGM) Fundamental Research:

MGM last 2 years revenues have decreased from $12,899,672 to $11,975,578 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects MGM Resorts International (MGM) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -1.04 and a profit of 137.90% next year. The growth rate on MGM this year is -162.37 compared to an industry -0.50. MGMs next year’s growth rate is -92.98 compared to an industry 23.50. The book value per share (mrq) is 15.11 and cash per share (mrq) is 4.22. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.53 compared to an industry of 1.74 and MGMs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 4.25 compared to an industry of 7.74. MGM fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -2.42 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -1.26.

About MGM Resorts International (MGM):

MGM Resorts International is a holding company and primarily owns and operates casino resorts through wholly owned subsidiaries. The company’s resorts portfolio incorporates 30 unique hotel offerings, including some of the most familiar resort brands in the industry such as Bellagio, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay and The Mirage.The company reported 2019 results under three operating segments: Las Vegas Strip (45.2% of total revenues in 2019), Regional Operations (27.5%), MGM China (22.5%) and Management and other operations (4.8%). Notably, City Centre Operations also had accountability to total revenues. MGM China’s operations consist of the MGM Macau resort and casino (MGM Macau) and the company is currently developing an integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resort on the Cotai Strip in the region. Meanwhile, in Oct 2015, MGM Resorts created a controlled real estate investment trust (REIT) named MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP), which began trading in April 2016.MGM Resorts International holds 73% interest in MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP), a premier real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale resorts. It also owns 56% stake in MGM China Holdings Limited, which owns MGM MACAU and 50% of CityCenter in Las Vegas.MGM Resorts recently acquired the operations of Empire City Casino in New York and Hard Rock Rocksino in Ohio, which was rebranded as MGM Northfield Park. In 2018, MGM Resorts opened MGM Springfield in Massachusetts, MGM COTAI in Macau, and the first Bellagio-branded hotel in Shanghai. The company’s superior business model, extensive non-gaming revenue opportunities, high-quality assets and attractive property locations are the primary growth drivers. In the past few years, it has taken various initiatives to align every recognized brand into one global entertainment brand. This resulted in a disciplined business model, with a unified view of strategy.