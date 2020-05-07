JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), a Financial Services Banks—Diversified business, saw its stock exchange 17,819,478 shares, an inflation against to its 10-day trading volume of 19.29M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) stock is trading at $90.27, down -1.73 cents or -1.88% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is $102.38B. Gross Profit is $110.04B..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is 19.29M compared to 24.68M over the last 3 months which indicates a pullback in trading activity. At the time of writing, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has a 50-day moving average of $91.13 and a 200-day moving average of $120.08. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM). Approximately 0.96% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) stock is 1.18, indicating its 2.44% to 3.91% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, JPM’s short term support levels are around $87.33, $83.51 and $79.03 on the downside. JPMs short term resistance levels are $141.09, $137.43 and $130.02 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, JPM has short term rating of Neutral (-0.03), Intermediate rating of Very Bearish (-0.50) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.46) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.33). JPM is trading 17.37% off its 52 week low at $76.91 and -36.02% off its 52 week high of $141.10. Performance wise, JPM stock has recently shown investors -7.76% a pullback in a week, 0.91% an inflation in a month and -34.39% a pullback in the past quarter. More importantly, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has shown a return of -35.24% since the 1st of this year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Key Figures:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $275.011B. JPM insiders hold roughly 0.88% of the shares. On Apr-01-20 Keefe Bruyette Upgrade JPM as Mkt Perform → Outperform, On Apr-14-20 Societe Generale Upgrade JPM as Sell → Buy and on Apr-15-20 Odeon Downgrade JPM as Buy → Hold.

There are currently 3.02B shares in the float and 3.13B shares outstanding. There are 0.96% shares short in JPMs float. The industry rank for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is 248 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 2% .

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Fundamentals Statistics:

JPM last 2 years revenues have decreased from $115,627,000 to $114,755,000 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.94 and a profit of 79.29% next year. The growth rate on JPM this year is -52.24 compared to an industry -42.30. JPMs next year’s growth rate is 72.07 compared to an industry 33.60. The book value per share (mrq) is 74.63 and cash per share (mrq) is 324.08. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.21 compared to an industry of 0.83 and JPMs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 6.55 compared to an industry of 6.28. JPM fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 5.12 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.39.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM):

Headquartered in New York, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is one of the biggest banks with assets valued at $3.14 trillion and stockholders’ equity worth $261.3 billion as of Mar 31, 2020. With operations in more than 60 countries, the company (incorporated under Delaware law in 1968) is one of the major financial service firms in the world.JPMorgan organizes its business through following five reportable segments:Consumer & Community Banking (CCB) segment (constituting 45% of net income in 2019) serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through ATMs, online, mobile and telephone banking. CCB is organized into Consumer & Business Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Card & Auto. Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB) segment (33%) offers a wide range of investment banking, market-making, prime brokerage, and wholesale payments services to a global client base of corporations, investors, financial institutions, government and municipal entities. Commercial Banking (CB) segment (11%) provides lending, wholesale payments, and investment banking services to corporations, municipalities, financial institutions and non-profit entities. Asset & Wealth Management (AWM) segment (8%) provides services to institutions, retail investors and high-net-worth individuals. It offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity including money market instruments and bank deposits. The segment also offers trust and estate, banking and brokerage services. Corporate segment (3%) consists of Treasury & Chief Investment Office (CIO) and Other Corporate, which includes corporate staff units and centrally managed expenses.In 2019, JPMorgan acquired InstaMed Holdings Inc.