Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), a Technology Software—Application business, saw its stock exchange 27,554,131 shares, a pop compared to its 10-day trading volume of 25.84M. Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) stock is changing hands at $27.82, down -0.25 cents or -0.89% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is $14.15B. Gross Profit is $4.64B and the EBITDA is $-8.15B.

The average 10-day trading volume of Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is 25.84M compared to 39.91M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower demand in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) has a 50-day moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average of $30.71. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER). Approximately 3.81% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) stock is indicating its 4.98% to 5.93% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, UBER’s short term support levels are around $25.01, $23.86 and $22.82 on the downside. UBERs short term resistance levels are $41.50, $37.94 and $31.34 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, UBER has short term rating of Neutral (0.09), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.12) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.28) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.10). UBER is trading 102.92% off its 52 week low at $13.71 and -40.91% off its 52 week high of $47.08. Performance wise, UBER stock has recently shown investors -11.32% a lower demand in a week, 7.04% a pop in a month and -24.42% a lower demand in the past quarter. More importantly, Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) has shown a return of -6.46% since the 1st of this year.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $48.053B. UBER insiders hold roughly 5.36% of the shares. On Feb-28-20 KeyBanc Capital Markets Initiated UBER as Overweight at $48. On Mar-03-20 Needham Reiterated UBER as Buy at $56 → $54 and on Mar-20-20 Wells Fargo Upgrade UBER as Equal Weight → Overweight at $45 → $41.

There are currently 1.47B shares in the float and 1.84B shares outstanding. There are 3.81% shares short in UBERs float. The industry rank for Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is 47 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 19% .

UBER last 2 years revenues have increased from $14,147,000 to $14,147,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.83 and a profit of 45.60% next year. The growth rate on UBER this year is -62.26 compared to an industry 1.90. UBERs next year’s growth rate is -39.30 compared to an industry 25.60. The book value per share (mrq) is 8.08 and cash per share (mrq) is 6.14. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 3.22 compared to an industry of 2.10 UBER fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -2.57 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.79.

Uber Technologies, based in San Francisco, CA, was incorporated in Delaware in July 2010. The company went public in May this year. Its IPO price was $45. Uber closed its IPO on May 14.During the process, the company issued and sold 180 million shares of its common stock, generating net proceeds of approximately $8 billion after deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses.Uber has expanded its presence in multiple countries across the globe including the United States and Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia (excluding China). Currently, it is trying to expand further.Uber focuses on developing and supporting proprietary technology applications or platforms. These platforms should enable independent providers of ridesharing services, Eats meal preparation and delivery services to transact with riders (for ridesharing services) and eaters (for meal preparation and delivery services).Driver partners offer ridesharing services to riders through a plethora of offerings based on vehicle type and/or the number of riders. Meanwhile, the restaurant and the delivery partners are responsible for offering meal preparation and delivery services, respectively.These apart, Uber offers freight transportation services to shippers within the freight industry. The company is also responsible for leasing vehicles to third-parties who often utilize them for providing ridesharing or eats services through its platforms.Following an organizational change in the third quarter of 2019, Uber started reporting through five segments, namely Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets, and Advanced Technologies Group (ATG) and Other Technology Programs.In the fourth quarter of 2019, 75.1% of the company’s revenues came from rides, its core business. Revenues from rides are derived mainly from fees paid by its driver partners for using Uber’s platforms and other services. Meanwhile, Uber Eats and Freight contributed 18% and 5.4% to the top line respectively in the fourth qaurter. Uber Eats revenues are derived from restaurant and delivery partners. Other Bets, which includes revenues from Uber Freight and other immaterial revenue streams, and ATG and Other Technology Programs accounted for the remaining source of revenues. Uber’s fiscal year coincides with the calendar year.