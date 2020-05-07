Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR), a Energy Oil & Gas Integrated corporation, saw its stock trade 25,249,466 shares, an increase against to its 10-day trading volume of 29.11M. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) stock is trading at $6.33, down -0.4 cents or -5.94% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Gross Profit is $122.11B..

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is 29.11M compared to 38.77M over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. Currently, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR). Approximately 1.01% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) stock is 1.93, indicating its 4.70% to 6.08% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, PBR’s short term support level is around $4.31 on the downside. PBRs short term resistance levels are $16.16, $14.81 and $12.07 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, PBR has short term rating of Neutral (0.04), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.48) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.50) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.31). PBR is trading 57.86% off its 52 week low at $4.01 and -62.18% off its 52 week high of $16.74. Performance wise, PBR stock has recently shown investors -11.34% a reduction in a week, 3.09% an increase in a month and -56.13% a reduction in the past quarter. On the flip side, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) has shown a return of -60.29% since the first of the year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Key Evaluation:

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $40.807B. PBR insiders hold roughly 0.05% of the shares. On Apr-08-19 Credit Suisse Upgrade PBR as Neutral → Outperform, On Jul-08-19 Citigroup Resumed PBR as Buy and on Jul-11-19 Goldman Initiated PBR as Buy.

There are currently 4.19B shares in the float and 6.66B shares outstanding. There are 1.01% shares short in PBRs float. The industry rank for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is 204 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 19% .

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Fundamental Details:

PBR last 2 years revenues have increased from $76,589,000 to $76,589,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.11 and a profit of 417.60% next year. The growth rate on PBR this year is -122.88 compared to an industry -67.60. PBRs next year’s growth rate is -203.70 compared to an industry 52.20. The book value per share (mrq) is 8.26 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.91. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.59 compared to an industry of 0.56 and PBRs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 1.95 compared to an industry of 1.90. PBR fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.27 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.07.

About Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR):

Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A., or Petrobras S.A., is the largest integrated energy firm in Brazil and one of the largest in Latin America. The company’s activities include: exploration, exploitation and production of oil from reservoir wells, shale and other rocks, as well as refining, processing, trading and transportation of oil and oil products, natural gas and other fluid hydrocarbons, in addition to other energy-related activities. The company operates in five segments:Exploration and Production (E&P): This segment – which makes up 39% of Petrobras’ total sales – includes the company’s domestic E&P operations, mostly located in the offshore Campos Basin, which is Brazil’s largest oil region and is one of the most prolific oil and gas areas in South America. Refining, Transportation and Marketing: This segment (52%) houses the company’s domestic refining, transportation and marketing assets. Petrobras owns and operates 12 refineries in Brazil and 3 refineries outside Brazil. Distribution: This segment is engaged in the distribution of oil products, fuel alcohol, and natural gas to retail, commercial, and industrial customers throughout Brazil. Gas and Power: This segment is engaged in gas transmission and distribution, electric power generation using natural gas and renewable energy sources and biofuels operations in Brazil. Petrobras has a total of 7,028 megawatts (MW) of installed capacity. Biofuels: The unit deals with renewable energy programs, including biodiesel, agricultural supplies, vegetable oil extraction and ethanol. Petrobras provides more than 10% of Brazil’s biodiesel and also acts as a market catalyst by securing and blending biodiesel supplies and providing these to smaller distributors in addition to the company’s own service stations.