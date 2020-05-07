Snap Inc. (SNAP), a Communication Services Internet Content & Information corporation, saw its stock trade 24,935,805 shares, decrease against to its 10-day trading volume of 30.71M. Snap Inc. (SNAP) stock traded at $17.33, down -0.18 cents or -1.03% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Snap Inc. (SNAP) is $1.86B. Gross Profit is $819.7M and the EBITDA is $-888.5M.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Snap Inc. (SNAP) is 30.71M compared to 33.3M over the last 3 months which indicates decrease in trading activity. At the time of writing, Snap Inc. (SNAP) has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Snap Inc. (SNAP). Approximately 12.51% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The Snap Inc. (SNAP) stock is indicating its 4.30% to 5.75% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, SNAP’s short term support levels are around $17.22, $16.23 and $15.58 on the downside. SNAPs short term resistance levels are $19.71 and $18.07 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, SNAP has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.75), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.53) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.39) giving it an overall rating of Very Bullish (0.56). SNAP is trading 119.65% off its 52 week low at $7.89 and -12.28% off its 52 week high of $19.75. Performance wise, SNAP stock has recently shown investors -2.80% decrease in a week, 42.52% an inflation in a month and 7.04% an inflation in the past quarter. Furthermore, Snap Inc. (SNAP) has shown a return of 6.12% since the start of the year.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) Key Statistics:

Snap Inc. (SNAP) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $25.049B. SNAP insiders hold roughly 26.97% of the shares. On Apr-09-20 CFRA Upgrade SNAP as Sell → Hold, On Apr-22-20 Oppenheimer Upgrade SNAP as Perform → Outperform at $18 and on May-06-20 Citigroup Downgrade SNAP as Neutral → Sell at $10 → $14.

There are currently 859.52M shares in the float and 1.52B shares outstanding. There are 12.51% shares short in SNAPs float. The industry rank for Snap Inc. (SNAP) is 39 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 15% .

Snap Inc. (SNAP) Fundamental Details:

SNAP last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,715,534 to $1,857,586 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Snap Inc. (SNAP) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.10 and a profit of 152.40% next year. The growth rate on SNAP this year is 43.75 compared to an industry 3.50. SNAPs next year’s growth rate is -143.48 compared to an industry 20.80. The book value per share (mrq) is 1.49 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.37. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 11.70 compared to an industry of 4.83 SNAP fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.23 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.11.

About Snap Inc. (SNAP):

Snap’s flagship product, Snapchat, is a mobile camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. The application is one of the most popular and trendy messaging and social media applications in the United States. It is also growing rapidly in other international markets, such as India.Snapchat’s popularity, especially with teens and millennials, can primarily be attributed to its ephemerality i.e. photos/videos and text sent to friends via Snapchat disappear after sometime. Moreover, an interactive style of chat developed by the addition of stickers, doodling etc. has really caught the fancy of teens.Advertising forms the mainstay of Snap’s revenues. The company is helping advertisers reach millennials and Gen Z audience, who are more active on immersive mobile platforms like Snapchat. This popularity provides the company with a competitive edge over the likes of Facebook, Google and Twitter in attracting ad dollars.Snap slowly diversified its service offerings by introducing features like Stories and augmented reality (AR). Offerings like Scan, Landmarkers and AR Bar give users a whole new experience within the application.Snap has also ventured into original content through Snap Originals and gaming. In the both the cases, the company provides its own content along with a few other third-party providers content. Moreover, user engagement has improved significantly with the availability of Discover content and Shows, which includes scripted and unscripted series as well as daily news shows.Snap went for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on Mar 2, 2017. The Venice, CA-based company reported revenues of $1.71 billion in 2019. Notably, Snap had 229 million daily active users (DAUs) at the end of first-quarter 2020.In order to diversify revenues, in late 2016, Snap launched $130-priced sunglasses called Spectacles, with a built-in camera that connects to smartphones to take and send Snaps.