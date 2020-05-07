Bank of America Corporation (BAC), a Financial Services Banks—Diversified corporation, saw its stock exchange 52,642,441 common shares, a lower amount compared to its 10-day trading volume of 57.78M. Bank of America Corporation (BAC) stock traded at $22.35, down -0.31 cents or -1.37% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is $81.6B. Gross Profit is $85.58B..

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is 57.78M compared to 89.22M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower amount in trading activity. At the time of writing, Bank of America Corporation (BAC) has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.89. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Bank of America Corporation (BAC). Approximately 1.25% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares might trade lower. The beta value of Bank of America Corporation (BAC) stock is 1.61, indicating its 3.07% to 3.96% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, BAC’s short term support levels are around $21.50, $20.77 and $19.65 on the downside. BACs short term resistance levels are $35.04, $32.89 and $30.43 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, BAC has short term rating of Neutral (-0.03), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.33) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.08) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.15). BAC is trading 24.51% off its 52 week low at $17.95 and -37.43% off its 52 week high of $35.72. Performance wise, BAC stock has recently shown investors -9.81% a lower amount in a week, 4.49% a rise in a month and -35.61% a lower amount in the past quarter. On the flip side, Bank of America Corporation (BAC) has shown a return of -36.54% since the first of the year.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Key Statistics:

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $193.9B. BAC insiders hold roughly 0.10% of the shares. On Mar-25-20 Wolfe Research Downgrade BAC as Outperform → Peer Perform, On Apr-02-20 DA Davidson Upgrade BAC as Neutral → Buy at $36 → $24 and on Apr-14-20 Societe Generale Upgrade BAC as Sell → Hold.

There are currently 8.67B shares in the float and 9.04B shares outstanding. There are 1.25% shares short in BACs float. The industry rank for Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is 248 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 2% .

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Fundamentals Statistics:

BAC last 2 years revenues have decreased from $91,244,000 to $91,007,000 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Bank of America Corporation (BAC) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.30 and a profit of 54.87% next year. The growth rate on BAC this year is -46.18 compared to an industry -42.30. BACs next year’s growth rate is 50.68 compared to an industry 33.60. The book value per share (mrq) is 26.78 and cash per share (mrq) is 78.93. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.82 compared to an industry of 0.83 and BACs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 6.18 compared to an industry of 6.28. BAC fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 1.48 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.33.

About Bank of America Corporation (BAC):

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Bank of America Corporation (incorporated in 1874) is a financial holding company. Its banking and non-banking subsidiaries provide a diverse range of banking and non-banking financial services and products.Bank of America presents results of operations through the following business segments:Consumer Banking (33.0% of total assets in 2019), comprising Deposits and Consumer Lending businesses, provides a wide range of credit, banking and investment products and services to consumers and businesses. Global Wealth & Investment Management (12.3%) consisting of Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S. Trust, Bank of America Private Wealth Management, offers wealth structuring, investment management, trust and banking needs and specialty asset management services. Global Banking (19.1%), which includes Global Corporate Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Business Banking and Global Investment Banking, provides lending-related products and services, integrated working capital management and treasury solutions, and underwriting and advisory services. Global Markets (26.4%) offers sales and trading, market-making, financing, securities clearing, settlement and custody, and risk-management services globally. All Other (9.2%) consists of ALM activities, equity investments, the international consumer card business, liquidating businesses, residual expense allocations and other.