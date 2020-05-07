Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC), a Basic Materials Gold business, saw its stock trade 15,817,074 shares, a surge when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 17.09M. Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) stock traded at $6.77, down -0.22 cents or -3.15% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is $3.59B. Gross Profit is $1.72B and the EBITDA is $1.47B.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is 17.09M compared to 24M over the last 3 months which indicates a cutback in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC). Approximately 1.25% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) stock is 1.03, indicating its 5.89% to 6.79% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, KGC’s short term support levels are around $6.34, $5.76 and $5.53 on the downside. KGCs short term resistance levels are $7.56, $7.09 and $6.80 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, KGC has short term rating of Bullish (0.25), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.40) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.29) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.31). KGC is trading 148.90% off its 52 week low at $2.72 and -6.62% off its 52 week high of $7.25. Performance wise, KGC stock has recently shown investors -3.29% a cutback in a week, 33.01% a surge in a month and 35.67% a surge in the past quarter. More importantly, Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) has shown a return of 42.83% since the beginning of the year.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Key Figures:

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $8.502B. KGC insiders hold roughly 3.98% of the shares. On Dec-05-19 RBC Capital Mkts Resumed KGC as Sector Perform, On Jan-23-20 Credit Suisse Resumed KGC as Neutral and on Apr-16-20 Scotiabank Upgrade KGC as Sector Perform → Sector Outperform.

There are currently 1.25B shares in the float and 1.25B shares outstanding. There are 1.25% shares short in KGCs float. The industry rank for Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is 6 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 2% .

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Fundamental Details:

KGC last 2 years revenues have increased from $3,497,300 to $3,590,900 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.08 and a profit of 13.45% next year. The growth rate on KGC this year is 52.94 compared to an industry 26.00. KGCs next year’s growth rate is 23.08 compared to an industry 22.50. The book value per share (mrq) is 4.24 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.46. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.64 compared to an industry of 1.66 and KGCs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 7.59 compared to an industry of 9.82. KGC fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.52 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.10.

About Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC):

Based in Ontario, Canada, Kinross Gold Corporation is primarily involved in the exploration and operation of gold mines. It ranks among the top 10 gold mining companies in the world with 2019 production of around 2.5 million gold equivalent ounces. The company’s operations are located in three core regions – the Americas (56% of 2019 production), Russia (21%) and West Africa (23%). It holds major assets in Canada, the United States, and Russia, and is primarily involved in the exploration and operation of gold mines. Kinross also produces and sells silver. The company has facilities in the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Russia, and Africa, and caters to a diverse clientele in Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Greece. It runs several mines, including Fort Knox, Round Mountain and Kettle River-Buckhorn in the United States; Dvoinoye and Kupol in Russia; Maricunga in Chile; and Paracatu in Brazil. The company’s development projects include La Coipa in Chile and Tasiast in Mauritania.The company’s strategy is to boost shareholders’ value by increasing net asset value, precious metal reserves, long-term cash flow production and earnings per share.In February 2018, Kinross’ fully-owned subsidiary — Kinross Brasil Mineracao — announced the acquisition of two hydroelectric power plants located in Brazil from a subsidiary of Gerdau SA for $257 million. The two plants — Barra dos Coqueiros and Cacu — are expected to secure a long-term power supply for Kinross’ Paracatu mine, which will lower production costs over the life of mine. In July 2018, the transaction was completed successfully.The deal considerably de-risks supply chain as it is expected to secure just about 70% of Paracatu’s anticipated power requirements at a low, fixed cost, while the remaining 30% power demand is expected to be fulfilled by third-party suppliers under fixed-term power purchase agreements. This will lower market exposure for a key input in an environment where Kinross expects input costs to rise. Moreover, strategic investment in core asset will further enhance and strengthen Paracatu, which is a cornerstone asset in the company’s portfolio.