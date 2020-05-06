GameStop Corp. (GME), a Specialty Retail corporation, was a active mover in the prior market session. GameStop Corp. (GME) shares opened the market for trading at $5.55 and closed the day at $5.39 with negative move of -1.64%. The decrease movement in GameStop Corp. (GME) lagged the movement in the DOW for the day which gained +0.56% in prior market session.

GameStop Corp. (GME) is focused on the Specialty Retail sector. This sector has seen some volatility from day traders in recent days. Bullish day traders of GameStop Corp. (GME) will be looking for positive upcoming earnings whereas bearish day traders of GameStop Corp. (GME) will be looking for negative earnings. The last time GameStop Corp. (GME) had an earnings surprise was on Qtr Ending 01/20 when they reported $1.27 compared to an estimate of $0.84 which was a difference of $+0.43 resulting in a change of +51.19%. Current earnings estimates are to be released for Current Qtr 04/2020 on GameStop Corp. (GME) and out of 4 Wall Street estimates the average is saying -$0.73. The high estimate is saying $0.27 whereas the low estimate is saying -$1.97 and the prior year GameStop Corp. (GME) announced earnings at $0.07 a growth rate est. (year over year) of -1,142.86%.

The market performance of GameStop Corp. (GME) has varied recently. Year to date GameStop Corp. (GME)’s shares are down -9.87%. Over the past 12 weeks GameStop Corp. (GME) is up 39.09% and over the last 4 weeks GameStop Corp. (GME) is up 77.35%. GameStop Corp. (GME) current income statement shows revenue (ttm) of $6.47B. Gross Profit is $1.91B. This puts the current EBITDA of GameStop Corp. (GME) at $111.3M.

Wall street day traders might also notice recent changes to stock analyst estimates for GameStop Corp. (GME). The stock is trading with an RSI (relative strength index) of 54.82 indicating GameStop Corp. (GME) is neither overbought nor oversold. Technically, GME’s short term support levels are around $764.66, $697.45 and $641.10 on the downside. GMEs short term resistance levels are $923.50, $886.79 and $108.65 on the upside. The market cap of GameStop Corp. (GME) is $348.097M and institutions hold 155.01% of the stock. The outstanding share count stands at 61.17M while the short float (shares short) stands at -.

Research indicates that these estimate changes look to be directly correlated with short-term shares prices. The day traders can look to capitalize on the basis of ranking. Based on technical analysis, GME has short term rating of Bullish (0.46), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.19) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.41) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.35).

The EPS growth this year on GameStop Corp. (GME) is increased 33.70% and is expected to increase 250.00% next year. However, quarterly earnings (EPS) growth year over year on GameStop Corp. (GME) has increased by 104.70% and quarterly revenue (Sales) growth year over year stands at -73.50%. Gross margin is detected at 29.50% that represents the percent of total sales revenue that the company retains after direct cost of goods sold. Net profit margin (ttm) is -7.30% while return on equity (ttm) is -56.60%.

Recent Developments:

2020-04-21 – Gamestop Says In Fiscal March Period Ended March 21, Comparable U.S. Store Sales Grew About 3%.

2020-04-10 – Scion Asset Management, Llc Reports 5.3 % Stake In Gamestop Corp As Of April 2.

2020-03-26 – GameStop Corp Says Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.32.

2020-03-12 – Investor Group Sends Letter To Gamestop Board Commenting On Board Refreshment.

2020-03-09 – Gamestop Appoints Reginald Fils-Aimé, William Simon And James Symancyk To Board.

About Company:

Headquartered in Grapevine, TX, GameStop Corp. is the world’s largest video game retailer. The company offers the best selection of new and pre-owned video gaming consoles, accessories and video game titles, in both physical and digital formats.