Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN), a Biotechnology organization, was a active mover in the stock market session. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) shares opened the day for trading at $0.6300 and closed the day at $0.5800 with positive move of +11.97%. The increase move in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) beat the move in the NASDAQ, a tech heavy index, for the day which gained +0.56% in stock market day.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) is focused on the Biotechnology sector. This stock market sector has seen some action from day traders in recent trading sessions. Bullish day traders of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) will be looking for positive upcoming earnings whereas bearish day traders of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) will be looking for negative earnings. The last time Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) had an earnings surprise was on Qtr Ending 12/19 when they reported N/A compared to an estimate of N/A . Current earnings estimates are to be released for Current Qtr 03/2020 on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) and out of 1 Wall Street estimates the average is saying -$0.09. The high estimate is saying -$0.09 whereas the low estimate is saying -$0.09 and the prior year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) announced earnings at -$0.81 a growth rate est. (year over year) of +88.89%.

The market performance of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) has varied recently. Year to date Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN)’s shares are up 12.44%. Over the past 12 weeks Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) is up 20.69% and over the last 4 weeks Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) is up 26.40%. . This puts the current EBITDA of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) at $-11.45M.

Wall street day traders might also notice recent changes to stock analyst estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN). The stock is trading with an RSI (relative strength index) of 69.59 indicating Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) is neither overbought nor oversold. Technically, DFFN’s short term support levels are around $764.66, $697.45 and $641.10 on the downside. DFFNs short term resistance levels are $923.50, $886.79 and $108.65 on the upside. The market cap of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) is $20.071M and institutions hold 13.38% of the stock. The outstanding share count stands at 38.48M while the short float (shares short) stands at 0.66%.

Research shows that these financial estimate changes look to be directly correlated with short-term shares prices. The day traders can look to capitalize on the basis of ranking. Based on technical analysis, DFFN has short term rating of Neutral (0.22), Intermediate rating of Very Bullish (0.54) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.56) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.44).

The EPS growth this year on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) is increased 78.90% and is expected to increase 30.60% next year. However, quarterly earnings (EPS) growth year over year on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) has increased by 84.20% and quarterly revenue (Sales) growth year over year stands at -. Gross margin is detected at – that represents the percent of total sales revenue that the company retains after direct cost of goods sold. Net profit margin (ttm) is – while return on equity (ttm) is -75.20%.

Recent Developments:

2020-04-27 – Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Announces Pre-Ind Submission To The FDA Of Design For Tsc Trials To Treat Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome In Covid-19.

2020-03-17 – Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Reports 2019 Financial Results And Provides Business Update.

2019-12-20 – Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Files For Offering Of 6.6 Million Shares.

2019-12-12 – Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Announces $3.Mln Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market.

2019-12-11 – Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Says Received Delisting Notice From Nasdaq.

About Company:

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. Its product pipeline includes Trans Sodium Crocetinate, Glioblastoma Program, Pancreatic Cancer Program and Brain Metastases Program.