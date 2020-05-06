GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC), a Pharmaceutical Retailers organization, was a active mover in the prior session. GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC) stock started the day for trading at $0.5800 and closed the day at $0.5217 with negative move of -5.15%. The decrease change in GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC) lagged the change in the S&P 500 for the day which gained +0.90% in prior session.

GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC) is focused on the Pharmaceutical Retailers sector. This stock market sector has seen some volatility from day traders in recent months. Bullish day traders of GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC) will be looking for positive upcoming earnings whereas bearish day traders of GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC) will be looking for negative earnings. The last time GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC) had an earnings surprise was on Qtr Ending 12/19 when they reported -$0.07 compared to an estimate of -$0.52 which was a difference of $+0.45 resulting in a change of +86.54%. Current earnings estimates are to be released for Current Qtr 03/2020 on GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC) and out of 1 Wall Street estimates the average is saying $0.06. The high estimate is saying $0.06 whereas the low estimate is saying $0.06 and the prior year GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC) announced earnings at $0.15 a growth rate est. (year over year) of -60.00%.

The market performance of GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC) has varied recently. Year to date GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC)’s shares are down -79.63%. Over the past 12 weeks GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC) is down -74.18% and over the last 4 weeks GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC) is up 24.97%. GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC) current income statement shows revenue (ttm) of $2.07B. Gross Profit is $741.57M. This puts the current EBITDA of GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC) at $183.86M.

Wall street day traders might also notice recent changes to stock analyst estimates for GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC). The stock is trading with an RSI (relative strength index) of 41.78 indicating GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC) is neither overbought nor oversold. Technically, GNC’s short term support levels are around $764.66, $697.45 and $641.10 on the downside. GNCs short term resistance levels are $923.50, $886.79 and $108.65 on the upside. The market cap of GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC) is $44.141M and institutions hold 55.11% of the stock. The outstanding share count stands at 86.04M while the short float (shares short) stands at 35.76%.

Market research shows that these earning estimate changes look to be directly correlated with short-term stock prices. The day traders can look to capitalize on the basis of ranking. Based on technical analysis, GNC has short term rating of Neutral (0.13), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.34) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.56) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.26).

The EPS growth this year on GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC) is decreased -185.10% and is expected to increase 87.50% next year. However, quarterly earnings (EPS) growth year over year on GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC) has decreased by -208.40% and quarterly revenue (Sales) growth year over year stands at -14.10%. Gross margin is detected at 34.50% that represents the percent of total sales revenue that the company retains after direct cost of goods sold. Net profit margin (ttm) is -2.60% while return on equity (ttm) is 28.90%.

Recent Developments:

2020-03-24 – GNC Holdings Says Q4 Adjusted Loss Per Share $0.07.

2019-11-04 – Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd Reports 41.02% Stake In GNC Holdings Inc As Of Nov 4, 2019.

2019-10-24 – GNC Holdings Q3 Adjusted Loss Per Share $0.02.

2019-10-24 – Gnc Holdings Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2019.

2019-10-16 – GNC Launches New Personalized Daily Vitamin Packs Based on Individual Health Needs, Lifestyle Goals and Even DNA.

About Company:

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, GNC Holdings, Inc. is a leading global specialty retailer of products for health and wellness, including vitamins, minerals, and herbal supplement, sports nutrition and diet. The company’s broad and deep product mix, which is focused on high-margin, premium, value-added nutritional products, is sold under its GNC proprietary brands, including Mega Men, Ultra Mega, Total Lean, Pro Performance and Pro Performance AMP, Beyond Raw, GNC Puredge, GNC GenetixHD, Herbal Plus and under nationally recognized third-party brands.