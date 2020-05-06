General Electric Company (GE), a Industrials Specialty Industrial Machinery organization, saw its stock exchange 112,873,965 common shares, a pop when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 146.1M. General Electric Company (GE) stock is changing hands at $5.98, down -0.22 cents or -3.55% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for General Electric Company (GE) is $93.54B. Gross Profit is $18.81B and the EBITDA is $11.09B.

General Electric Company (GE) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of General Electric Company (GE) is 146.1M compared to 104.52M over the last 3 months which indicates a pop in trading activity. Right now, General Electric Company (GE) has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of General Electric Company (GE). Approximately 1.26% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of General Electric Company (GE) stock is 0.97, indicating its 4.74% to 5.43% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, GEs short term resistance levels are $13.16, $12.94 and $12.15 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, GE has short term rating of Neutral (-0.19), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.34) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.38) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.30). GE is trading 1.36% off its 52 week low at $5.90 and -54.90% off its 52 week high of $13.26. Performance wise, GE stock has recently shown investors -9.12% a lower demand in a week, -17.29% a lower demand in a month and -53.50% a lower demand in the past quarter. More importantly, General Electric Company (GE) has shown a return of -46.42% since the start of the year.

General Electric Company (GE) Key Details:

General Electric Company (GE) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $52.308B. GE insiders hold roughly 0.13% of the shares. On Mar-02-20 JP Morgan Upgrade GE as Underweight → Neutral at $5 → $8. On Apr-23-20 Citigroup Reiterated GE as Buy at $11 → $9 and on Apr-30-20 Argus Reiterated GE as Buy at $15 → $10.

There are currently 8.73B shares in the float and 9.15B shares outstanding. There are 1.26% shares short in GEs float. The industry rank for General Electric Company (GE) is 147 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 42% .

General Electric Company (GE) Fundamental Data:

GE last 2 years revenues have decreased from $95,215,000 to $93,536,000 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects General Electric Company (GE) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.05 and a profit of 110.96% next year. The growth rate on GE this year is -80.00 compared to an industry -14.70. GEs next year’s growth rate is 230.77 compared to an industry 20.80. The book value per share (mrq) is 4.04 and cash per share (mrq) is 5.17. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.47 compared to an industry of 0.85 and GEs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 4.81 compared to an industry of 6.22. GE fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.13 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.09.

About General Electric Company (GE):

General Electric Company is popular for its LEAP aircraft engines, Heavy-Duty gas turbines, Haliade-X and Cypress wind turbines, and healthcare solutions. Its zeal to invest in upgrades and innovation of products along with outstanding service capabilities and technological expertise raises its competitive appeal. Also, the high-tech giant’s plan to strengthen its industrial businesses — with a focus on Power, Aviation and Renewable Energy — and deleverage the balance sheet will boost fundamentals and shareholders’ value.Founded in 1892, General Electric is currently headquartered in Boston, MA. Its products and services range from jet engines, airframes, energy production solutions to offshore wind turbines, technologies in medical imaging and leasing and financing services, among others.The company’s industrial manufacturing and services business are grouped under the Industrial segment. Results of the segment, in turn, are the summation of four industrial operating segments — Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation and Healthcare. The company’s financial services operating segment includes results of GE Capital. In short, General Electric currently has the following operating segments:GE Capital meets the financial needs of businesses of all sizes with a diverse range of products. Efforts are on track to reduce exposure in the GE Capital business.Power produces steam and gas turbines, power generation services, and generators. The Power segment include Gas Power and Power Portfolio. While Gas Power includes General Electric’s gas lifecycle business (including Power Services and Gas Power Systems businesses), Power Portfolio comprises Steam Power Systems, GE Hitachi Nuclear and Power Conversion businesses.Aviation offers commercial jet engines and components, and aftermarket services.Healthcare provides technologies in patient monitoring, medical imaging, drug discovery, patient monitoring and others. Also, the segment provides biopharmaceutical manufacturing technologies.Renewable Energy provides offshore wind turbines, high-voltage equipment, blades for wind tu