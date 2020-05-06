Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY), a Specialty Retail organization, was a gaining stock in the stock market session. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) stock opened at $6.15 and closed the day at $5.58 with negative move of -5.58%. The decrease movement in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) lagged the movement in the DOW for the day which gained +0.56% in stock market session.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is focused on the Specialty Retail sector. This sector has seen some movement from traders in recent market sessions. Bullish traders of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) will be looking for positive upcoming earnings whereas bearish traders of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) will be looking for negative earnings. The last time Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) had an earnings surprise was on Qtr Ending 02/20 when they reported $0.38 compared to an estimate of $0.21 which was a difference of $+0.17 resulting in a change of +80.95%. Current earnings estimates are to be released for Current Qtr 05/2020 on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) and out of 10 Wall Street estimates the average is saying -$1.49. The high estimate is saying -$0.38 whereas the low estimate is saying -$2.71 and the prior year Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) announced earnings at $0.12 a growth rate est. (year over year) of -1,341.67%.

The market performance of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) has varied recently. Year to date Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)’s shares are down -65.84%. Over the past 12 weeks Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is down -58.64% and over the last 4 weeks Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is up 34.01%. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) current income statement shows revenue (ttm) of $11.16B. Gross Profit is $3.54B. This puts the current EBITDA of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) at $287.27M.

Wall street traders might also notice recent changes to stock analyst estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY). The stock is trading with an RSI (relative strength index) of 46.83 indicating Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is neither overbought nor oversold. Technically, BBBY’s short term support levels are around $764.66, $697.45 and $641.10 on the downside. BBBYs short term resistance levels are $923.50, $886.79 and $108.65 on the upside. The market cap of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is $706.166M and institutions hold 115.33% of the stock. The outstanding share count stands at 139.02M while the short float (shares short) stands at 54.46%.

Stock market research indicates that these estimate changes look to be directly correlated with short-term stock prices. The traders can look to capitalize on the basis of ranking. Based on technical analysis, BBBY has short term rating of Bullish (0.30), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.46) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.12) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.10).

The EPS growth this year on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is decreased -383.10% and is expected to increase 85.70% next year. However, quarterly earnings (EPS) growth year over year on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) has increased by 72.40% and quarterly revenue (Sales) growth year over year stands at -6.10%. Gross margin is detected at 31.70% that represents the percent of total sales revenue that the company retains after direct cost of goods sold. Net profit margin (ttm) is -5.50% while return on equity (ttm) is -32.40%.

Recent Developments:

2020-04-30 – Bed Bath & Beyond Will Name Gustavo Arnal As Chief Financial Officer, Effective May 4 – CNBC.

2020-04-24 – Bed Bath & Beyond – Continue To Temporarily Reduce Salaries By 30% Across Executive Team.

2020-04-15 – Bed Bath & Beyond Reports Results For Fiscal 2019 Q4 And Full Year.

2020-04-03 – 1-800-Flowers.Com Says Bed Bath & Beyond Filed Lawsuit; Co To Defend Itself.

2020-04-02 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc – Extending Temporary Closure Of Its Retail Stores Until At Least May 2, 2020.

About Company:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is a leading operator of specialty retail stores in the United States and Canada. It is an omni-channel retailer, offering top-quality and differentiated products, services and solutions.