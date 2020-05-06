Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD), a Basic Materials Gold organization, saw its stock exchange 16,833,041 common shares, a spike when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 17.69M. Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) stock is trading at $26.56, down -1.63 cents or -5.78% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is $9.72B. Gross Profit is $2.86B and the EBITDA is $4.55B.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is 17.69M compared to 22.87M over the last 3 months which indicates decrease in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has a 50-day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD). Approximately 1.03% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock might trade lower. The beta value of Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) stock is 0.29, indicating its 5.36% to 5.25% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, GOLD’s short term support levels are around $26.53, $25.35 and $22.63 on the downside. GOLDs short term resistance levels are $29.46 and $27.20 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, GOLD has short term rating of Bullish (0.42), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.33) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.31) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.35). GOLD is trading 127.98% off its 52 week low at $11.65 and -6.81% off its 52 week high of $28.50. Performance wise, GOLD stock has recently shown investors 0.04% a spike in a week, 29.25% a spike in a month and 47.39% a spike in the past quarter. On the flip side, Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has shown a return of 42.87% since the 1st of this year.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Key Data:

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $47.192B. GOLD insiders hold roughly 0.09% of the shares. On Jan-16-20 Credit Suisse Upgrade GOLD as Neutral → Outperform at $21 → $22. On Mar-13-20 UBS Upgrade GOLD as Neutral → Buy at $22 and on Apr-16-20 Barclays Downgrade GOLD as Overweight → Equal Weight.

There are currently 1.75B shares in the float and 1.78B shares outstanding. There are 1.03% shares short in GOLDs float. The industry rank for Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is 6 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 2% .

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Fundamental Data:

GOLD last 2 years revenues have increased from $9,717,000 to $9,717,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.16 and a profit of 19.65% next year. The growth rate on GOLD this year is 70.59 compared to an industry 26.00. GOLDs next year’s growth rate is 11.49 compared to an industry 22.50. The book value per share (mrq) is 12.05 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.86. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.68 compared to an industry of 1.66 and GOLDs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 55.56 compared to an industry of 9.82. GOLD fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.87 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.16.

About Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD):

Barrick Gold Corporation, based in Toronto, Canada, is the largest gold mining company in the world. The company has many advanced exploration and development projects located across five continents.Barrick is placed amongst the top gold producers with peers, such as Newmont Goldcorp (based in the United States) and AngloGold Ashanti (based in South Africa). The company produced 5.5 million ounces of gold and 432 million pounds of copper in 2019. Barrick had 71 million ounces (oz) of proven and probable gold reserves and 13 billion pounds of copper reserves at the end of 2019. The company generated total revenues of $9,717 million in 2019, up 34% year over year.The company’s strategy to create value for its shareholders is focused on the following key areas:• Maximizing the benefits of rising metal prices by meeting operational and financial targets.• Increasing gold and copper reserves and production through exploration and selective acquisitions.• Maximizing the value of its existing mines and properties by leveraging its expertise and regional infrastructure.• Growing production by investing in and developing high return projects.• Continuing to improve corporate social responsibility practices to maintain and strengthen its incense to operate.• By executing on this strategy, the company expects to increase earnings and cash flow and enhance its shareholders’ leverage to metal prices.In September 2018, Barrick entered into a share-for-share merger agreement with Randgold Resources Limited. The merger was successfully completed on Jan 1, 2019. The deal formed an industry-leading gold company and strengthened Barrick’s position.Post-merger, Barrick has the ability to generate strong cash flow to support robust investment and return cash to shareholders. Higher operating metrics, including lowest total cash cost position as well as highest adjusted EBITDA margin are likely to support sustainable investment in growth and shareholder returns.