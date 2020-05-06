CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM), a Oil & Gas Midstream corporation, was a active mover in the prior market session. CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) stock opened the day for trading at $6.99 and closed the day at $6.93 with increasing move of +3.59%. This increase change beat the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, gain of +1.13% for the prior market session.

CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) is focused on the Oil & Gas Midstream sector. This market sector has seen some action from traders in recent days. Bullish traders of CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) will be looking for positive upcoming earnings whereas bearish traders of CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) will be looking for negative earnings. The last time CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) had an earnings surprise was on Qtr Ending 03/20 when they reported $0.49 compared to an estimate of $0.42 which was a difference of $+0.07 resulting in a change of +16.67%. Current earnings estimates are to be released for Current Qtr 06/2020 on CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) and out of 2 Wall Street estimates the average is saying $0.40. The high estimate is saying $0.44 whereas the low estimate is saying $0.36 and the prior year CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) announced earnings at $0.63 a growth rate est. (year over year) of -36.51%.

The market performance of CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) has varied recently. Year to date CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM)’s shares are down -59.36%. Over the past 12 weeks CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) is down -51.80% and over the last 4 weeks CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) is down -17.10%. CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) current income statement shows revenue (ttm) of $313.77M. Gross Profit is $266.99M. This puts the current EBITDA of CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) at $244.15M.

Wall street traders might also notice recent changes to stock analyst estimates for CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM). The stock is trading with an RSI (relative strength index) of 37.95 indicating CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) is neither overbought nor oversold. Technically, CNXM’s short term support levels are around $764.66, $697.45 and $641.10 on the downside. CNXMs short term resistance levels are $923.50, $886.79 and $108.65 on the upside. The market cap of CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) is $622.308M and institutions hold 26.53% of the stock. The outstanding share count stands at 94.17M while the short float (shares short) stands at 4.83%.

Market research indicates that these estimate changes look to be directly correlated with short-term stock prices. The traders can look to capitalize on the basis of ranking. Based on technical analysis, CNXM has short term rating of Bearish (-0.29), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.25) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.03) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.19).

The EPS growth this year on CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) is increased 28.80% and is expected to increase 10.06% next year. However, quarterly earnings (EPS) growth year over year on CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) has increased by 4.10% and quarterly revenue (Sales) growth year over year stands at 11.10%. Gross margin is detected at 86.70% that represents the percent of total sales revenue that the company retains after direct cost of goods sold. Net profit margin (ttm) is 54.50% while return on equity (ttm) is 50.90%.

Recent Developments:

2020-04-27 – CNX Midstream Reports Q1 Results, Guidance Update.

2020-03-17 – CNX Midstream Announces Capital Allocation Update.

2020-01-30 – CNX Midstream Reports Fourth Quarter Results.

2019-10-29 – CNX Midstream Reports Q3 Earnings Per Limited Partner Unit $0.58.

2019-10-29 – CNX Midstream Partners LP Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2019.

About Company:

CNX Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership which owns, operates and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets primarily in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. CNX Midstream Partners LP, formerly known as CONE Midstream Partners LP, is based in Canonsburg, PA. .