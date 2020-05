Ambev S.A. (ABEV), a Consumer Defensive Beverages—Brewers organization, saw its stock exchange 31,818,630 common shares, a cutback against to its 10-day trading volume of 32.34M. Ambev S.A. (ABEV) stock traded at $2.1000, down -0.05 cents or -2.33% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Gross Profit is $30.92B..

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is 32.34M compared to 37M over the last 3 months which indicates a cutback in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Ambev S.A. (ABEV) has a 50-day moving average of $2.2640 and a 200-day moving average of $3.6593. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Ambev S.A. (ABEV). Approximately 1.13% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares will trade lower. The Ambev S.A. (ABEV) stock is indicating its 4.30% to 4.25% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, ABEVs short term resistance levels are $4.73, $4.55 and $4.31 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, ABEV has short term rating of Bearish (-0.25), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.43) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.29) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.32). ABEV is trading 10.53% off its 52 week low at $1.90 and -60.48% off its 52 week high of $5.31. Performance wise, ABEV stock has recently shown investors -4.11% a cutback in a week, -5.83% a cutback in a month and -48.40% a cutback in the past quarter. Furthermore, Ambev S.A. (ABEV) has shown a return of -54.94% since the first of the year.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Key Statistics:

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $33.098B. ABEV insiders hold roughly 0.00% of the shares. On Dec-03-19 Barclays Downgrade ABEV as Equal Weight → Underweight, On Feb-25-20 HSBC Securities Downgrade ABEV as Hold → Reduce and on Mar-24-20 JP Morgan Downgrade ABEV as Neutral → Underweight.

There are currently 4.39B shares in the float and 15.73B shares outstanding. There are 1.13% shares short in ABEVs float. The industry rank for Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is 160 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 37% .

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Fundamental Research:

ABEV last 2 years revenues have increased from $52,599,700 to $52,599,700 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Ambev S.A. (ABEV) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.03 and a profit of 7.10% next year. The growth rate on ABEV this year is -31.58 compared to an industry -10.10. ABEVs next year’s growth rate is 15.38 compared to an industry 18.80. The book value per share (mrq) is 0.99 and cash per share (mrq) is -. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 2.13 compared to an industry of 2.28 and ABEVs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 7.99 compared to an industry of 14.65. ABEV fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.13 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.04.

About Ambev S.A. (ABEV):

Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada.