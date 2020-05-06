The Boeing Company (BA), a Industrials Aerospace & Defense corporation, saw its stock trade 28,981,222 shares, a lower amount compared to its 10-day trading volume of 38.37M. The Boeing Company (BA) stock is trading at $121.86, down -3.54 cents or -2.82% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for The Boeing Company (BA) is $70.55B. Gross Profit is $4.76B and the EBITDA is $-2.48B.

The Boeing Company (BA) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of The Boeing Company (BA) is 38.37M compared to 28.46M over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. Right now, The Boeing Company (BA) has a 50-day moving average of $135.91 and a 200-day moving average of $277.49. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of The Boeing Company (BA). Approximately 2.59% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of The Boeing Company (BA) stock is 1.45, indicating its 6.96% to 7.36% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, BA’s short term support level is around $97.39 on the downside. BAs short term resistance levels are $373.66, $347.64 and $323.59 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, BA has short term rating of Neutral (-0.06), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.37) and the long-term rating of Very Bearish (-0.54) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.33). BA is trading 36.92% off its 52 week low at $89.00 and -68.83% off its 52 week high of $391.00. Performance wise, BA stock has recently shown investors -12.33% a lower amount in a week, -18.09% a lower amount in a month and -63.02% a lower amount in the past quarter. More importantly, The Boeing Company (BA) has shown a return of -62.59% since the 1st of this year.

The Boeing Company (BA) Key Statistics:

The Boeing Company (BA) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $68.769B. BA insiders hold roughly 0.13% of the shares. On Mar-27-20 Argus Upgrade BA as Hold → Buy at $220. On Apr-20-20 Citigroup Downgrade BA as Buy → Neutral at $150 → $175 and on Apr-20-20 The Benchmark Company Reiterated BA as Buy at $375 → $180.

There are currently 563.48M shares in the float and 596.69M shares outstanding. There are 2.59% shares short in BAs float. The industry rank for The Boeing Company (BA) is 158 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 38% .

The Boeing Company (BA) Fundamental Details:

BA last 2 years revenues have decreased from $76,559,000 to $70,550,000 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects The Boeing Company (BA) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -1.77 and a profit of 465.10% next year. The growth rate on BA this year is 29.11 compared to an industry -6.50. BAs next year’s growth rate is -205.36 compared to an industry 20.60. The book value per share (mrq) is -17.08 and cash per share (mrq) is 26.02. and BAs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 231.62 compared to an industry of 9.05. BA fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -4.48 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -2.06.

About The Boeing Company (BA):

The Boeing Company is the largest constituent of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The company’s premier jet aircraft along with varied defense products positions it as one of the largest defense contractors in the United States. Its customers include domestic and foreign airlines, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), the Department of Homeland Security, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), other aerospace prime contractors, and certain U.S. government and commercial communications customers. Currently the company operates in four segments:Boeing Commercial Airplanes (BCA) Segment – This segment develops, produces and markets commercial jets, along with providing related support services. The company is a leading producer of commercial aircraft and has a series (737 Next-Generation narrow-body model and the 747, 767, 777 and 787 wide-body models) of commercial jetliners. Segment revenues Segment revenues in 2019 were $32.26 billion, representing 42% of the company’s top line.The three units that comprise the Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS) segment are as follows: Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network and Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services and Support (GS&S). The segment recorded revenues of $26.23 billion in 2019, contributing 34.3% to the company’s top line.Boeing Global Services (BGS) Segment – This segment brings together certain Commercial Aviation Services businesses and BDS businesses. It provides parts, maintenance, modifications, logistics support, training, data analytics and information-based services to commercial and government customers worldwide. Revenues for this segment in 2019 amounted to $18.47 billion, comprising 24% of the company’s top line.Boeing Capital Corporation (BCC) Segment – In the commercial aircraft market, BCC provides selective financing solutions for the Commercial Airplanes segment customers. In the space and defense markets, BCC arranges and structures financing solutions for BDS segment government customers. Revenues for this segment in 2019 amounted to $0.24 billion, comprising 0.3% of the company’s top line.