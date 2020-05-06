AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), a Healthcare Drug Manufacturers—General organization, saw its stock trade 15,512,959 shares, a rise when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 10.25M. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) stock is quoted at $85.42, up 0.05 cents or +0.06% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. ..

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is 10.25M compared to 12.58M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower demand in trading activity. Currently, AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) has a 50-day moving average of $77.65 and a 200-day moving average of $84.50. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV). Approximately 5.74% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) stock is 0.78, indicating its 3.47% to 3.21% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, ABBV’s short term support levels are around $83.39, $77.22 and $64.50 on the downside. ABBVs short term resistance levels are $97.79, $91.75 and $90.38 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, ABBV has short term rating of Neutral (0.11), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.19) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.06) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.12). ABBV is trading 36.56% off its 52 week low at $62.55 and -12.71% off its 52 week high of $97.86. Performance wise, ABBV stock has recently shown investors 1.98% a rise in a week, 12.80% a rise in a month and -1.40% a lower demand in the past quarter. Furthermore, AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) has shown a return of -3.52% since the first of the year.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Key Statistics:

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $126.137B. ABBV insiders hold roughly N/A of the shares. On Feb-27-20 Barclays Initiated ABBV as Equal Weight at $97. On Mar-23-20 Societe Generale Downgrade ABBV as Buy → Hold and on Apr-20-20 RBC Capital Mkts Upgrade ABBV as Sector Perform → Outperform at $79 → $93.

There are currently 1.48B shares in the float and 1.48B shares outstanding. There are 5.74% shares short in ABBVs float. The industry rank for AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is 15 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 6% .

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Key Fundamentals:

ABBV last 2 years revenues have increased from $33,266,000 to $34,057,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 2.25 and a profit of 8.94% next year. The growth rate on ABBV this year is 12.98 compared to an industry 6.10. ABBVs next year’s growth rate is 12.97 compared to an industry 8.10. The book value per share (mrq) is -5.51 and cash per share (mrq) is 26.90. and ABBVs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 8.26 compared to an industry of 11.61. ABBV fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 10.10 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 2.22.

About AbbVie Inc. (ABBV):

North Chicago, IL-based AbbVie is expected to become one of the top-most pharma companies after it closes its pending acquisition of Botox maker Allergan in a cash-and-stock deal for $63 billion this year. The deal is expected to transform AbbVie’s portfolio and lower its dependence on Humira, its flagship product, which has already lost patent protection in Europe and is due to face biosimilar competition in the United States in 2023. AbbVie has one of the most popular cancer drugs in its portfolio, Imbruvica and its newest drugs Skyrizi (risankizumab) and Rinvoq (upadacitinib) position it well for long-term growth.AbbVie came into existence on Jan 1, 2013, after Abbott Laboratories divested its pharmaceutical division. It announced the definitive agreement to buy Allergan on Jun 24, 2019. AbbVie will pay Allergan a price of $120.30 in cash and 0.8660 AbbVie shares per Allergan share. The deal, if it gets all necessary approvals, is expected to close in the first half of 2020. AbbVie has a presence in the rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, psoriasis, Crohn’s disease, HIV, hepatitis C virus (HCV), thyroid disease, Parkinson’s disease, ulcerative colitis, endometriosis and cystic fibrosis markets.Humira is approved for several autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis (RA), active psoriatic arthritis, active ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn’s disease and others. Imbruvica (hematological cancers – approved for five different disease areas) became part of the company’s portfolio following the Pharmacyclics acquisition. Humira and Imbruvica accounted for 58% and 14%, respectively, of AbbVie’s total revenues in 2019.Other drugs include Mavyret/Maviret (HCV), Venclexta (venetoclax) (oncology), AndroGel (low testosterone), Kaletra (HIV), Synthroid (hormone therapy for thyroid disease), Creon (pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy for conditions associated with cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis), Duopa/Duodopa (advanced Parkinson’s disease), Orilissa (endometriosis pain), Skyrizi (plaque psoriasis) and Rinvoq (RA). The company also has partnerships with companies like Roche and J&J.In June 2016, AbbVie acquired cancer drugmaker, Stemcentrx in a cash and stock deal worth $5.8 billion.AbbVie reported total sales of $33.3 billion in 2019, up 1.6%.