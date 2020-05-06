Kohl’s Corporation (KSS), a Department Stores organization, was a active mover in the prior market session. Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) shares opened the market for trading at $16.99 and closed the day at $17.08 with losses of -2.79%. This decrease change lagged the Dow’s +0.56% gain for the prior market day.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) is focused on the Department Stores sector. This stock market sector has seen some movement from day traders in recent trading sessions. Bullish day traders of Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) will be looking for positive upcoming earnings whereas bearish day traders of Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) will be looking for negative earnings. The last time Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) had an earnings surprise was on Qtr Ending 01/20 when they reported $1.99 compared to an estimate of $1.88 which was a difference of $+0.11 resulting in a change of +5.85%. Current earnings estimates are to be released for Current Qtr 04/2020 on Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) and out of 9 Wall Street estimates the average is saying -$1.41. The high estimate is saying $0.38 whereas the low estimate is saying -$3.17 and the prior year Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) announced earnings at $0.61 a growth rate est. (year over year) of -331.15%.

The market performance of Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) has varied recently. Year to date Kohl’s Corporation (KSS)’s shares are down -65.52%. Over the past 12 weeks Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) is down -60.15% and over the last 4 weeks Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) is up 24.17%. Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) current income statement shows revenue (ttm) of $19.97B. Gross Profit is $7.83B. This puts the current EBITDA of Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) at $2.13B.

Wall street day traders might also notice recent changes to stock analyst estimates for Kohl’s Corporation (KSS). The stock is trading with an RSI (relative strength index) of 41.89 indicating Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) is neither overbought nor oversold. Technically, KSS’s short term support levels are around $764.66, $697.45 and $641.10 on the downside. KSSs short term resistance levels are $923.50, $886.79 and $108.65 on the upside. The market cap of Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) is $2.652B and institutions hold 100.34% of the stock. The outstanding share count stands at 162.47M while the short float (shares short) stands at 15.61%.

Market research indicates that these earning estimate changes look to be directly correlated with short-term shares prices. The day traders can look to capitalize on the basis of ranking. Based on technical analysis, KSS has short term rating of Neutral (-0.04), Intermediate rating of Very Bearish (-0.52) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.29) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.28).

The EPS growth this year on Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) is decreased -9.90% and is expected to increase 1012.50% next year. However, quarterly earnings (EPS) growth year over year on Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) has increased by 1.80% and quarterly revenue (Sales) growth year over year stands at 0.10%. Gross margin is detected at 39.20% that represents the percent of total sales revenue that the company retains after direct cost of goods sold. Net profit margin (ttm) is 3.50% while return on equity (ttm) is 12.70%.

Recent Developments:

2020-03-30 – Kohl’S Extends Temporary Store Closures Nationwide In Response To Covid-19 Pandemic.

2020-03-26 – Kohls Corp Says CEO Michelle Gass’ FY 2019 Total Compensation Was About $9.0 Million Versus $12.3 Million In FY 2018 – SEC Filing.

2020-03-19 – Kohls Corp Says To Temporarily Close Its Stores Nationwide Effective Thursday, March 19.

2020-03-03 – Kohls Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Of $1.99.

2020-01-09 – Kohl’s Corp Reports November/December Sales And Affirms 2019 Diluted Earnings Per Share Guidance.

About Company:

Headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI, Kohl’s Corp. is a U. S.