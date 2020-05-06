Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL), a Travel Services corporation, was a gaining stock in the previous trading session. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) stock opened the day for trading at $41.63 and closed the day at $37.20 with declining move of -10.08%. The decrease movement in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) lagged the movement in the NASDAQ, a tech heavy index, for the day which gained +0.56% in previous trading session.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) is focused on the Travel Services sector. This sector has seen some movement from day traders in recent trading sessions. Bullish day traders of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) will be looking for positive upcoming earnings whereas bearish day traders of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) will be looking for negative earnings. The last time Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) had an earnings surprise was on Qtr Ending 12/19 when they reported $1.42 compared to an estimate of $1.41 which was a difference of $+0.01 resulting in a change of +0.71%. Current earnings estimates are to be released for Current Qtr 03/2020 on Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) and out of 7 Wall Street estimates the average is saying -$0.58. The high estimate is saying $0.12 whereas the low estimate is saying -$1.02 and the prior year Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) announced earnings at $1.31 a growth rate est. (year over year) of -144.27%.

The market performance of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) has varied recently. Year to date Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)’s shares are down -69.01%. Over the past 12 weeks Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) is down -62.29% and over the last 4 weeks Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) is up 39.72%. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) current income statement shows revenue (ttm) of $10.95B. Gross Profit is $5.1B. This puts the current EBITDA of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) at $3.34B.

Wall street day traders might also notice recent changes to stock analyst estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL). The stock is trading with an RSI (relative strength index) of 45.27 indicating Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) is neither overbought nor oversold. Technically, RCL’s short term support levels are around $764.66, $697.45 and $641.10 on the downside. RCLs short term resistance levels are $923.50, $886.79 and $108.65 on the upside. The market cap of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) is $7.779B and institutions hold 76.07% of the stock. The outstanding share count stands at 239.89M while the short float (shares short) stands at 16.40%.

Research indicates that these financial estimate changes look to be directly correlated with short-term stock prices. The day traders can look to capitalize on the basis of ranking. Based on technical analysis, RCL has short term rating of Neutral (-0.03), Intermediate rating of Very Bearish (-0.50) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.42) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.31).

The EPS growth this year on Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) is increased 4.50% and is expected to increase 136.80% next year. However, quarterly earnings (EPS) growth year over year on Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) has decreased by -13.20% and quarterly revenue (Sales) growth year over year stands at 7.90%. Gross margin is detected at 45.60% that represents the percent of total sales revenue that the company retains after direct cost of goods sold. Net profit margin (ttm) is 17.20% while return on equity (ttm) is 16.00%.

Recent Developments:

2020-04-17 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Extends Suspension Of Sailings Of Global Fleet Through June 11.

2020-04-15 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Says Co Laying Off Or Furloughing Approximately 26 Percent Of Their More Than 5,000 Coworkers In The U.S..

2020-04-02 – Royal Caribbean Cruises Says On March 27 Provided Notice To Lenders To Complete Its Draw Down Of All Remaining Commitments Under Revolving Credit Facility.

2020-04-01 – Moody’s Downgrades Royal Caribbean’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa3, Ratings Remain On Review For Downgrade.

2020-03-30 – Royal Caribbean Group Extends Cruise With Confidence Policy Through September 1.

About Company:

Based in Miami and incorporated in 1985, Royal Caribbean Cruises is a cruise company. It owns and operates three global brands — Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises. Additionally, it has 50% investment in a joint venture with TUI AG, which operates the brand TUI Cruises and a 49% interest in the Spanish brand Pullmantur along with a 36% interest in the Chinese brand SkySea Cruises.