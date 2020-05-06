BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM), a Medical Devices corporation, was a gaining stock in the prior market session. BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) stock opened the day for trading at $8.05 and closed the day at $8.54 with momentum of +6.35%. This increase movement beat the S&P 500’s +0.90% gain on the prior market session.

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) is focused on the Medical Devices sector. This sector has seen some movement from traders in recent months. Bullish traders of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) will be looking for positive upcoming earnings whereas bearish traders of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) will be looking for negative earnings. The last time BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) had an earnings surprise was on Qtr Ending 12/19 when they reported N/A compared to an estimate of N/A . Current earnings estimates are to be released for Current Qtr 03/2020 on BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) and out of 1 Wall Street estimates the average is saying -$0.25. The high estimate is saying -$0.25 whereas the low estimate is saying -$0.25 and the prior year BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) announced earnings at -$0.33 a growth rate est. (year over year) of +24.24%.

The market performance of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) has varied recently. Year to date BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM)’s shares are up 35.64%. Over the past 12 weeks BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) is up 81.26% and over the last 4 weeks BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) is up 52.95%. . This puts the current EBITDA of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) at $-34.55M.

Wall street traders might also notice recent changes to stock analyst estimates for BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM). The stock is trading with an RSI (relative strength index) of 66.53 indicating BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) is neither overbought nor oversold. Technically, BSGM’s short term support levels are around $764.66, $697.45 and $641.10 on the downside. BSGMs short term resistance levels are $923.50, $886.79 and $108.65 on the upside. The market cap of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) is $221.745M and institutions hold 14.01% of the stock. The outstanding share count stands at 26.01M while the short float (shares short) stands at 13.83%.

Stock market research shows that these earning estimate changes look to be directly correlated with short-term stock prices. The traders can look to capitalize on the basis of ranking. Based on technical analysis, BSGM has short term rating of Bullish (0.46), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.06) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.18) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.23).

The EPS growth this year on BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) is decreased -12.00% and is expected to increase – next year. However, quarterly earnings (EPS) growth year over year on BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) has decreased by -88.70% and quarterly revenue (Sales) growth year over year stands at -. Gross margin is detected at – that represents the percent of total sales revenue that the company retains after direct cost of goods sold. Net profit margin (ttm) is – while return on equity (ttm) is -314.70%.

Recent Developments:

2020-04-13 – Biosig Technologies Says Co’s Unit Entered Into Know-How License Agreement With Mayo Foundation.

2020-04-09 – Positive Data Generated By Biosig Subsidiary ViralClear On COVID-19 Coronavirus Published In BioRxiv.

2020-03-25 – Biosig Subsidiary Neuroclear Acquires License For A Broad-Spectrum Anti-Viral Agent That May Treat COVID-19.

2020-02-21 – Biosig Announces $10 Million Public Offering Of Common Stock.

2020-02-20 – Biosig Technologies Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Common Stock.

About Company:

BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve the electrophysiology (EP) marketplace. The Company’s first product, PURE EPTM System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory. The system is indicated for use under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data.