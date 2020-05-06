Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT), a Biotechnology organization, was a market gainer in the prior market session. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT) shares started the day for trading at $1.7200 and closed the day at $1.6900 with losses of -1.17%. The decrease change in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT) lagged the change in the NASDAQ, a tech heavy index, for the day which gained +0.56% in prior market session.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT) is focused on the Biotechnology sector. This market sector has seen some action from day traders in recent weeks. Bullish day traders of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT) will be looking for positive upcoming earnings whereas bearish day traders of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT) will be looking for negative earnings. The last time Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT) had an earnings surprise was on Qtr Ending 12/19 when they reported -$0.22 compared to an estimate of -$0.17 which was a difference of -$0.05 resulting in a change of -29.41%. Current earnings estimates are to be released for Current Qtr 03/2020 on Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT) and out of 1 Wall Street estimates the average is saying -$0.16. The high estimate is saying -$0.16 whereas the low estimate is saying -$0.16 and the prior year Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT) announced earnings at -$0.18 a growth rate est. (year over year) of +11.11%.

The market performance of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT) has varied recently. Year to date Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT)’s shares are down -0.58%. Over the past 12 weeks Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT) is down -12.31% and over the last 4 weeks Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT) is up 39.02%. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT) current income statement shows revenue (ttm) of $1.71M. Gross Profit is $-17.62M. .

Wall street day traders might also notice recent changes to stock analyst estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT). The stock is trading with an RSI (relative strength index) of 52.73 indicating Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT) is neither overbought nor oversold. Technically, CKPT’s short term support levels are around $764.66, $697.45 and $641.10 on the downside. CKPTs short term resistance levels are $923.50, $886.79 and $108.65 on the upside. The market cap of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT) is $93.015M and institutions hold 12.15% of the stock. The outstanding share count stands at 56.34M while the short float (shares short) stands at 1.71%.

Stock market research shows that these financial estimate changes look to be directly correlated with short-term shares prices. The day traders can look to capitalize on the basis of ranking. Based on technical analysis, CKPT has short term rating of Bullish (0.43), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.15) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.06) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.21).

The EPS growth this year on Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT) is increased 45.00% and is expected to decrease -3.70% next year. However, quarterly earnings (EPS) growth year over year on Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (CKPT) has increased by 43.30% and quarterly revenue (Sales) growth year over year stands at -99.20%. Gross margin is detected at – that represents the percent of total sales revenue that the company retains after direct cost of goods sold. Net profit margin (ttm) is – while return on equity (ttm) is -250.90%.

Recent Developments:

2020-03-11 – Checkpoint Therapeutics Reports Full-Year Results.

2020-01-13 – Checkpoint Therapeutics Announces Confirmation Of Registration Path For Cosibelimab In Metastatic Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma.

2019-11-20 – Checkpoint Therapeutics Announces Pricing Of 13.4 MILLION COMMON SHARES PRICED AT $1.27 PER SHARE.

2019-11-20 – Certain Common Stock of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 19-FEB-2020..

2019-11-20 – Certain Stock Options of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 19-FEB-2020..

About Company:

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage, immuno oncology biopharmaceutical. It focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of non-chemotherapy, immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers.