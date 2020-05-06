Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC), a Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic business, was a gaining stock in the prior session. Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) stock opened the market for trading at $16.00 and closed the day at $15.76 with increasing move of +0.13%. This increase move lagged the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, gain of +1.13% for the prior day.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is focused on the Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic sector. This sector has seen some volatility from day traders in recent market sessions. Bullish day traders of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) will be looking for positive upcoming earnings whereas bearish day traders of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) will be looking for negative earnings. The last time Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) had an earnings surprise was on Qtr Ending 12/19 when they reported -$0.27 compared to an estimate of -$0.36 which was a difference of $+0.09 resulting in a change of +25.00%. Current earnings estimates are to be released for Current Qtr 03/2020 on Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) and out of 5 Wall Street estimates the average is saying -$0.27. The high estimate is saying -$0.10 whereas the low estimate is saying -$0.37 and the prior year Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) announced earnings at -$0.67 a growth rate est. (year over year) of +59.70%.

The market performance of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has varied recently. Year to date Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)’s shares are down -25.37%. Over the past 12 weeks Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is down -17.38% and over the last 4 weeks Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is up 9.76%. Gross Profit is $88.93M. .

Wall street day traders might also notice recent changes to stock analyst estimates for Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC). The stock is trading with an RSI (relative strength index) of 52.23 indicating Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is neither overbought nor oversold. Technically, CGC’s short term support levels are around $764.66, $697.45 and $641.10 on the downside. CGCs short term resistance levels are $923.50, $886.79 and $108.65 on the upside. The market cap of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is $5.8B and institutions hold 0.00% of the stock. The outstanding share count stands at 349.65M while the short float (shares short) stands at 18.04%.

Market research indicates that these financial estimate changes look to be directly correlated with short-term stock prices. The day traders can look to capitalize on the basis of ranking. Based on technical analysis, CGC has short term rating of Bullish (0.48), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.17) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.06) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.23).

The EPS growth this year on Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is decreased – and is expected to increase – next year. However, quarterly earnings (EPS) growth year over year on Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has decreased by – and quarterly revenue (Sales) growth year over year stands at 49.00%. Gross margin is detected at – that represents the percent of total sales revenue that the company retains after direct cost of goods sold. Net profit margin (ttm) is – while return on equity (ttm) is -.

Recent Developments:

2020-04-16 – Canopy Growth Says Organizational Changes Include A Headcount Reduction Of About 85 Full-Time Positions.

2020-03-04 – Canopy Growth Announces Closure Of Two Canadian Greenhouses, Elimination Of About 500 Positions.

2020-02-14 – Canopy Growth Sees Modest Sequential Jump in Q4 Revenue.

2020-02-14 – Canopy Growth Posts Qtrly Loss Per Share Of $0.35.

About Company:

Canopy Growth Corporation is a cannabis company. It offers dry cannabis and oil products primarily under the Tweed brand. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.