Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD), a Apparel Manufacturing corporation, was a market gainer in the prior market session. Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) shares started the day for trading at $0.6662 and closed the day at $0.6899 with momentum of +6.88%. The increase movement in Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) beat the movement in the DOW for the day which gained +0.56% in prior market day.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) is focused on the Apparel Manufacturing sector. This stock market sector has seen some volatility from investors in recent trading sessions. Bullish investors of Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) will be looking for positive upcoming earnings whereas bearish investors of Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) will be looking for negative earnings. The last time Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) had an earnings surprise was on Qtr Ending 12/19 when they reported $1.42 compared to an estimate of $1.41 which was a difference of $+0.01 resulting in a change of +0.71%. Current earnings estimates are to be released for Current Qtr 03/2020 on Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) and out of 7 Wall Street estimates the average is saying -$0.58. The high estimate is saying $0.12 whereas the low estimate is saying -$1.02 and the prior year Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) announced earnings at $1.31 a growth rate est. (year over year) of -144.27%.

The market performance of Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) has varied recently. Year to date Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD)’s shares are down -58.01%. Over the past 12 weeks Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) is up 3.64% and over the last 4 weeks Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) is up 20.76%. Gross Profit is $37.44M. .

Wall street investors might also notice recent changes to stock analyst estimates for Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD). The stock is trading with an RSI (relative strength index) of 59.85 indicating Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) is neither overbought nor oversold. Technically, NAKD’s short term support levels are around $764.66, $697.45 and $641.10 on the downside. NAKDs short term resistance levels are $923.50, $886.79 and $108.65 on the upside. The market cap of Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) is $2.909M and institutions hold 6.12% of the stock. The outstanding share count stands at 4.22M while the short float (shares short) stands at 26.42%.

Market research indicates that these financial estimate changes look to be directly correlated with short-term shares prices. The investors can look to capitalize on the basis of ranking. Based on technical analysis, NAKD has short term rating of Very Bullish (0.60), Intermediate rating of Neutral (-0.02) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.10) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.16).

The EPS growth this year on Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) is increased – and is expected to increase – next year. However, quarterly earnings (EPS) growth year over year on Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) has decreased by – and quarterly revenue (Sales) growth year over year stands at -25.80%. Gross margin is detected at – that represents the percent of total sales revenue that the company retains after direct cost of goods sold. Net profit margin (ttm) is – while return on equity (ttm) is -.

Recent Developments:

2020-02-04 – Naked Brand Enters Into Termination Agreement With Heidi Klum & Heidi Klum CO LLC.

2020-01-21 – Naked Brand Group Limited Announces Strategic Divestiture Of Naked Brand.

2020-01-15 – Naked Brand Group Files Prospectus Relates To Resale By Selling Shareholders Of Up To 3.4 Mln Ordinary Shares.

2019-07-22 – Naked Brand Announces Pricing Of Direct Offering Of Ordinary Shares And Private Placement Of Warrants.

2019-06-20 – Naked Brand Group Files For Mixed Shelf Of Up To $30 Million – SEC Filing.

About Company:

Naked Brand Group, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells innerwear, lounge apparel and sleepwear products to consumers and retailers. The company’s brand name consists of Naked.