Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM), a Biotechnology corporation, was a gaining stock in the prior session. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) shares opened the market for trading at $92.06 and closed the day at $90.33 with losses of -1.52%. This decrease change lagged the S&P 500’s +0.90% gain on the prior day.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) is focused on the Biotechnology sector. This sector has seen some action from investors in recent months. Bullish investors of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) will be looking for positive upcoming earnings whereas bearish investors of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) will be looking for negative earnings. The last time Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) had an earnings surprise was on Qtr Ending 12/19 when they reported -$0.71 compared to an estimate of -$0.51 which was a difference of -$0.20 resulting in a change of -39.22%. Current earnings estimates are to be released for Current Qtr 03/2020 on Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) and out of 4 Wall Street estimates the average is saying -$0.60. The high estimate is saying -$0.52 whereas the low estimate is saying -$0.66 and the prior year Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) announced earnings at -$0.32 a growth rate est. (year over year) of -87.50%.

The market performance of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) has varied recently. Year to date Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM)’s shares are down -11.26%. Over the past 12 weeks Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) is down -0.68% and over the last 4 weeks Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) is up 71.28%. . This puts the current EBITDA of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) at $-67.07M.

Wall street investors might also notice recent changes to stock analyst estimates for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM). The stock is trading with an RSI (relative strength index) of 61.52 indicating Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) is neither overbought nor oversold. Technically, AXSM’s short term support levels are around $764.66, $697.45 and $641.10 on the downside. AXSMs short term resistance levels are $923.50, $886.79 and $108.65 on the upside. The market cap of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) is $3.349B and institutions hold 60.91% of the stock. The outstanding share count stands at 39.09M while the short float (shares short) stands at 14.65%.

Research indicates that these earning estimate changes look to be directly correlated with short-term shares prices. The investors can look to capitalize on the basis of ranking. Based on technical analysis, AXSM has short term rating of Bullish (0.25), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.17) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.33) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.25).

The EPS growth this year on Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) is decreased -74.40% and is expected to decrease -19.80% next year. However, quarterly earnings (EPS) growth year over year on Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) has decreased by -122.40% and quarterly revenue (Sales) growth year over year stands at -. Gross margin is detected at – that represents the percent of total sales revenue that the company retains after direct cost of goods sold. Net profit margin (ttm) is – while return on equity (ttm) is -120.30%.

Recent Developments:

2020-04-06 – Axsome Therapeutics Announces Axs-07 Achieves Both Co-Primary Endpoints.

2020-03-12 – Axsome Therapeutics Posts Q4 Loss Per Share Of $0.71.

2020-01-13 – Axsome Therapeutics Enters Into Exclusive License Agreement With Pfizer For Pfizer’s Reboxetine Clinical And Nonclinical Data And For New Phase 3 Esreboxetine Product Candidate.

2019-12-30 – Axsome Therapeutics Says Axs-07 Achieves Co-Primary And Key Secondary Endpoints In Momentum Phase 3 Migraine Trial.

2019-12-19 – Axsome Therapeutics Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of $174 Mln Of Shares Of Common Stock.

About Company:

New York, NY-based Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS), disorders for which there are limited treatment options available. The company’s portfolio includes five CNS pipeline candidates, namely AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-09, AXS-12 and AXS-14, which are being developed for multiple indications.