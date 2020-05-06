Verastem, Inc. (VSTM), a Biotechnology business, was a gaining stock in the prior market session. Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) stock opened at $1.9800 and closed the day at $1.8700 with negative move of -2.60%. This decrease move lagged the S&P 500’s +0.90% gain on the prior market session.

Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) is focused on the Biotechnology sector. This market sector has seen some volatility from day traders in recent trading sessions. Bullish day traders of Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) will be looking for positive upcoming earnings whereas bearish day traders of Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) will be looking for negative earnings. The last time Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) had an earnings surprise was on Qtr Ending 12/19 when they reported -$0.51 compared to an estimate of N/A . Current earnings estimates are to be released for Current Qtr 03/2020 on Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) and out of 1 Wall Street estimates the average is saying -$0.19. The high estimate is saying -$0.19 whereas the low estimate is saying -$0.19 and the prior year Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) announced earnings at -$0.51 a growth rate est. (year over year) of +62.75%.

The market performance of Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) has varied recently. Year to date Verastem, Inc. (VSTM)’s shares are up 43.28%. Over the past 12 weeks Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) is down -7.69% and over the last 4 weeks Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) is down -27.55%. Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) current income statement shows revenue (ttm) of $17.46M. Gross Profit is $16.22M. This puts the current EBITDA of Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) at $-130.34M.

Wall street day traders might also notice recent changes to stock analyst estimates for Verastem, Inc. (VSTM). The stock is trading with an RSI (relative strength index) of 36.69 indicating Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) is neither overbought nor oversold. Technically, VSTM’s short term support levels are around $764.66, $697.45 and $641.10 on the downside. VSTMs short term resistance levels are $923.50, $886.79 and $108.65 on the upside. The market cap of Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) is $296.591M and institutions hold 28.12% of the stock. The outstanding share count stands at 171.31M while the short float (shares short) stands at 5.30%.

Market research indicates that these financial estimate changes look to be directly correlated with short-term stock prices. The day traders can look to capitalize on the basis of ranking. Based on technical analysis, VSTM has short term rating of Bearish (-0.36), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.08) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.01) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.09).

The EPS growth this year on Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) is decreased -79.40% and is expected to increase 36.80% next year. However, quarterly earnings (EPS) growth year over year on Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) has decreased by -230.10% and quarterly revenue (Sales) growth year over year stands at 200.00%. Gross margin is detected at 92.90% that represents the percent of total sales revenue that the company retains after direct cost of goods sold. Net profit margin (ttm) is – while return on equity (ttm) is -358.60%.

Recent Developments:

2020-04-27 – Verastem Inc Files Prospectus Relates To Resale Or Other Disposition Of Up To 46.5 Million Shares Of Common Stock By Selling Stockholders.

2020-04-27 – Verastem Inc Says Estimates Q1 Net Product Revenue Of $5.0 Mln.

2020-04-27 – Verastem Oncology Says Preliminary Data From Investigator-Initiated Study Highlighting Clinical Activity Of Raf/Mek And Fak Combination In Kras Mutant Tumors.

2020-03-23 – Verastem Inc Files For Resale Of 46.5 Mln Shares Of Common Stock By Selling Stockholders – SEC Filing.

2020-03-11 – Verastem Oncology Reports Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2019 Financial Results.

About Company:

Verastem, Inc. , a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways.