PVH Corp. (PVH), a Apparel Manufacturing business, was a gaining stock in the prior session. PVH Corp. (PVH) stock opened the market for trading at $45.66 and closed the day at $44.27 with declining move of -0.36%. This decrease movement lagged the S&P 500’s +0.90% gain on the prior day.

PVH Corp. (PVH) is focused on the Apparel Manufacturing sector. This sector has seen some movement from traders in recent weeks. Bullish traders of PVH Corp. (PVH) will be looking for positive upcoming earnings whereas bearish traders of PVH Corp. (PVH) will be looking for negative earnings. The last time PVH Corp. (PVH) had an earnings surprise was on Qtr Ending 01/20 when they reported $1.88 compared to an estimate of $1.80 which was a difference of $+0.08 resulting in a change of +4.44%. Current earnings estimates are to be released for Current Qtr 04/2020 on PVH Corp. (PVH) and out of 5 Wall Street estimates the average is saying -$0.53. The high estimate is saying $1.04 whereas the low estimate is saying -$3.34 and the prior year PVH Corp. (PVH) announced earnings at $2.46 a growth rate est. (year over year) of -121.54%.

The market performance of PVH Corp. (PVH) has varied recently. Year to date PVH Corp. (PVH)’s shares are down -57.75%. Over the past 12 weeks PVH Corp. (PVH) is down -47.96% and over the last 4 weeks PVH Corp. (PVH) is up 11.89%. PVH Corp. (PVH) current income statement shows revenue (ttm) of $9.91B. Gross Profit is $5.4B. This puts the current EBITDA of PVH Corp. (PVH) at $1.08B.

Wall street traders might also notice recent changes to stock analyst estimates for PVH Corp. (PVH). The stock is trading with an RSI (relative strength index) of 46.18 indicating PVH Corp. (PVH) is neither overbought nor oversold. Technically, PVH’s short term support levels are around $764.66, $697.45 and $641.10 on the downside. PVHs short term resistance levels are $923.50, $886.79 and $108.65 on the upside. The market cap of PVH Corp. (PVH) is $3.138B and institutions hold 107.93% of the stock. The outstanding share count stands at 78.12M while the short float (shares short) stands at 5.24%.

Market research indicates that these earning estimate changes look to be directly correlated with short-term stock prices. The traders can look to capitalize on the basis of ranking. Based on technical analysis, PVH has short term rating of Neutral (0.17), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.29) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.25) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.12).

The EPS growth this year on PVH Corp. (PVH) is decreased -40.10% and is expected to increase 177.54% next year. However, quarterly earnings (EPS) growth year over year on PVH Corp. (PVH) has decreased by -152.40% and quarterly revenue (Sales) growth year over year stands at 4.70%. Gross margin is detected at 54.40% that represents the percent of total sales revenue that the company retains after direct cost of goods sold. Net profit margin (ttm) is 4.20% while return on equity (ttm) is 7.10%.

Recent Developments:

2020-04-07 – Pvh Corp – Furloughs, Decreased Working Hours And Salary Reductions In North America.

2020-04-01 – PVH Reports Q4 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share $1.88.

2020-02-12 – PVH Sees FY 2019 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share At Least $9.45.

2020-01-09 – PVH Corp To Sell Speedo North America Business To Pentland Group.

2020-01-09 – Pvh Sees FY 2019 GAAP Earnings Per Share About $6.32.

About Company:

Headquartered in New York, PVH Corp was incorporated in 1976 and formerly known as Phillips-Van Heusen Corp. PVH Corp specializes in designing and marketing branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeanswear, intimate apparel, swim products, footwear, handbags and related products. PVH Corp’s brands are sold globally at various price points and in channels of distribution.