Five9, Inc. (FIVN), a Technology Software—Infrastructure business, saw its stock trade 1,662,971 shares, a rise when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 1.03M. Five9, Inc. (FIVN) stock is trading at $95.88, up 4.05 cents or +4.41% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Five9, Inc. (FIVN) is $328.01M. Gross Profit is $193.5M and the EBITDA is $17.52M.

Five9, Inc. (FIVN) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Five9, Inc. (FIVN) is 1.03M compared to 1.1M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower demand in trading activity. Currently, Five9, Inc. (FIVN) has a 50-day moving average of $80.48 and a 200-day moving average of $70.56. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Five9, Inc. (FIVN). Approximately 9.19% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Five9, Inc. (FIVN) stock is 0.71, indicating its 4.83% to 5.07% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, FIVN’s short term support levels are around $93.66, $89.59 and $86.73 on the downside. FIVNs short term resistance level is $105.03 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, FIVN has short term rating of Bullish (0.43), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.25) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.10) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.26). FIVN is trading 108.05% off its 52 week low at $46.08 and -4.08% off its 52 week high of $99.96. Performance wise, FIVN stock has recently shown investors -1.92% a lower demand in a week, 26.89% a rise in a month and 31.87% a rise in the past quarter. On the flip side, Five9, Inc. (FIVN) has shown a return of 46.20% since the first of the year.

Five9, Inc. (FIVN) Key Evaluation:

Five9, Inc. (FIVN) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $5.944B. FIVN insiders hold roughly 2.03% of the shares. On Jan-08-20 Robert W. Baird Initiated FIVN as Outperform at $80. On Feb-04-20 Needham Reiterated FIVN as Buy at $70 → $82 and on Apr-16-20 BTIG Research Initiated FIVN as Buy at $100.

There are currently 60.51M shares in the float and 62.56M shares outstanding. There are 9.19% shares short in FIVNs float. The industry rank for Five9, Inc. (FIVN) is 34 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 13% .

Five9, Inc. (FIVN) Fundamental Data:

FIVN last 2 years revenues have increased from $328,006 to $328,006 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Five9, Inc. (FIVN) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.15 and a profit of 23.51% next year. The growth rate on FIVN this year is 2.44 compared to an industry 3.50. FIVNs next year’s growth rate is 17.86 compared to an industry 20.90. The book value per share (mrq) is 3.21 and cash per share (mrq) is 5.12. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 28.55 compared to an industry of 5.16 and FIVNs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 137.46 compared to an industry of 24.41. FIVN fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.84 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.15.

About Five9, Inc. (FIVN):

Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California.