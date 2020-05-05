Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS), a Healthcare Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic corporation, saw its stock exchange 586,281 common shares, a slope when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 918.6k. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) stock traded at $79.50, up 0.8 cents or +1.02% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) is $1.11B. Gross Profit is $483.1M and the EBITDA is $275.6M.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) is 918.6k compared to 539.88k over the last 3 months which indicates a spike in trading activity. Currently, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) has a 50-day moving average of $62.10 and a 200-day moving average of $57.83. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS). Approximately 5.54% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) stock is 1.25, indicating its 6.68% to 5.75% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, EBS’s short term support levels are around $76.35, $69.75 and $66.16 on the downside. EBSs short term resistance level is $82.78 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, EBS has short term rating of Neutral (0.04), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.31) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.10) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.15). EBS is trading 103.27% off its 52 week low at $39.11 and -4.23% off its 52 week high of $83.01. Performance wise, EBS stock has recently shown investors 1.17% a spike in a week, 39.40% a spike in a month and 39.89% a spike in the past quarter. On the flip side, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) has shown a return of 47.36% since the start of the year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) Key Details:

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $4.155B. EBS insiders hold roughly 15.69% of the shares. On Nov-02-18 Goldman Upgrade EBS as Neutral → Buy, On Sep-04-19 Wells Fargo Upgrade EBS as Market Perform → Outperform and on Sep-12-19 Guggenheim Initiated EBS as Buy.

There are currently 44.07M shares in the float and 49.11M shares outstanding. There are 5.54% shares short in EBSs float. The industry rank for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) is 9 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 4% .

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) Fundamentals Statistics:

EBS last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,106,000 to $1,106,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.54 and a profit of 10.76% next year. The growth rate on EBS this year is 17.87 compared to an industry 7.30. EBSs next year’s growth rate is 5.25 compared to an industry 6.20. The book value per share (mrq) is 20.67 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.70. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 3.73 compared to an industry of 3.31 and EBSs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 15.27 compared to an industry of 14.23. EBS fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 3.43 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.12.

About Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS):

Headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD, Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. is a global specialty biopharmaceutical company that aims to offer specialized products to health care providers and governments to fulfil unmet medical needs and combat emerging public health threats.BioThrax is the company’s key Biodefense product and is the sole vaccine to be marketed for the general use for both pre-exposure prophylaxis and post-exposure prophylaxis of anthrax disease. The U.S. government is the primary purchaser of the company’s Biodefense products.Emergent BioSolutions also markets smallpox vaccine ACAM2000 and anthrax monoclonal antibody raxibacumab, both of which, were acquired in 2017 from Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline, respectively. ACAM2000 recorded sales worth $242.6 million in 2019 while the newly-acquired Narcan nasal spray registered $280.4 million sales in 2019, both reflecting a significant rise year over year.The company is developing a next-generation anthrax vaccine candidate, AV7909, for post-exposure prophylaxis of anthrax disease. In 2019, Emergent began the transition from BioThrax to AV7909.In August 2016, Emergent completed the spin-off of certain assets and liabilities of its Biosciences business into a separate publicly traded company, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.In 2019, the company reported revenues of $1.11billion, up 41% year over year