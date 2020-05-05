Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL), a Travel Services business, was a market gainer in the previous trading session. Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) stock opened at $14.25 and closed the day at $13.09 with declining move of -8.72%. This decrease movement lagged the Dow’s +0.56% gain for the previous trading session.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) is focused on the Travel Services sector. This stock market sector has seen some movement from day traders in recent months. Bullish day traders of Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) will be looking for positive upcoming earnings whereas bearish day traders of Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) will be looking for negative earnings. The last time Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) had an earnings surprise was on Qtr Ending 02/20 when they reported $0.22 compared to an estimate of $0.28 which was a difference of -$0.06 resulting in a change of -21.43%. Current earnings estimates are to be released for Current Qtr 05/2020 on Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) and out of 6 Wall Street estimates the average is saying -$1.25. The high estimate is saying $0.13 whereas the low estimate is saying -$2.14 and the prior year Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) announced earnings at $0.66 a growth rate est. (year over year) of -289.39%.

The market performance of Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) has varied recently. Year to date Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL)’s shares are down -71.79%. Over the past 12 weeks Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) is down -65.68% and over the last 4 weeks Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) is up 40.45%. Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) current income statement shows revenue (ttm) of $20.94B. Gross Profit is $7.92B. This puts the current EBITDA of Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) at $5.35B.

Wall street day traders might also notice recent changes to stock analyst estimates for Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL). The stock is trading with an RSI (relative strength index) of 44.53 indicating Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) is neither overbought nor oversold. Technically, CCL’s short term support levels are around $764.66, $697.45 and $641.10 on the downside. CCLs short term resistance levels are $923.50, $886.79 and $108.65 on the upside. The market cap of Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) is $10.239B and institutions hold 76.21% of the stock. The outstanding share count stands at 837.32M while the short float (shares short) stands at 19.12%.

Market research shows that these financial estimate changes look to be directly correlated with short-term stock prices. The day traders can look to capitalize on the basis of ranking. Based on technical analysis, CCL has short term rating of Neutral (-0.07), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.33) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.38) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.26).

The EPS growth this year on Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) is decreased -2.70% and is expected to increase 878.90% next year. However, quarterly earnings (EPS) growth year over year on Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) has decreased by -336.20% and quarterly revenue (Sales) growth year over year stands at 2.50%. Gross margin is detected at 41.30% that represents the percent of total sales revenue that the company retains after direct cost of goods sold. Net profit margin (ttm) is 8.90% while return on equity (ttm) is 7.60%.

Recent Developments:

2020-04-14 – Carnival Corp CEO Arnold Donald Says Bookings For 2021 Are Strong- CNBC Interview.

2020-04-14 – Holland America Line Extends Temporary Pause Of Its Global Ship Operations Until June 30.

2020-04-06 – Public Investment Fund Reports 8.2% Passive Stake In Carnival Corp.

2020-04-02 – Carnival Corporation Says Upsizing, Pricing Of 11.500% First-Priority Senior Secured Notes Due 2023.

2020-04-02 – Carnival Corporation Announces Pricing Of 62.5 Mln Shares Of Common Stock.

About Company:

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Miami, FL, Carnival Corporation operates as a cruise and vacation company. As a single economic entity, Carnival Corporation & Carnival plc forms the largest cruise operator in the world. Carnival is the world’s leading leisure travel firm and carries nearly half of the global cruise guests.