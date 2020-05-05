Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN), a Industrials Security & Protection Services corporation, saw its stock trade 33,434,658 shares, a rise compared to its 10-day trading volume of 810.68k. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) stock traded at $9.13, up 2.5 cents or +37.71% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) is $5.14M. Gross Profit is $4.51M and the EBITDA is $-8.21M.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) Key Technicals:

The average 10-day trading volume of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) is 810.68k compared to 1.2M over the last 3 months which indicates a rise in trading activity. Currently, Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN). Approximately 2.56% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the stock may trade lower. The beta value of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) stock is 0.80, indicating its 19.46% to 14.58% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, APDN’s short term support levels are around $8.63, $7.28 and $4.91 on the downside. APDNs short term resistance level is $19.00 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, APDN has short term rating of Bullish (0.28), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.31) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.12) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.24). APDN is trading 262.30% off its 52 week low at $2.52 and -72.83% off its 52 week high of $33.60. Performance wise, APDN stock has recently shown investors 36.68% a rise in a week, 137.76% a rise in a month and 148.77% a rise in the past quarter. On the flip side, Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) has shown a return of 117.90% since the first of the year.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) Key Evaluation:

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $31.822M. APDN insiders hold roughly 16.45% of the shares. On Oct-08-15 Maxim Group Reiterated APDN as Buy at $9 → $13. On May-13-16 Maxim Group Reiterated APDN as Buy at $13 → $9 and on Nov-14-16 Maxim Group Reiterated APDN as Buy at $8 → $6.

There are currently 2.91M shares in the float and 3.62M shares outstanding. There are 2.56% shares short in APDNs float. The industry rank for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) is 77 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 30% .

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) Fundamental Details:

APDN last 2 years revenues have decreased from $5,389 to $5,138 showing a downtrend. Wall Street expects Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.77 and a profit of 44.00% next year. The book value per share (mrq) is 3.04 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.40.

About Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN):

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan.