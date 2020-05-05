Chewy, Inc. (CHWY), a Consumer Cyclical Internet Retail organization, saw its stock exchange 11,881,698 shares, a surge when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 3.3M. Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) stock is trading at $39.24, down -3.66 cents or -8.53% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) is $4.85B. Gross Profit is $1.14B and the EBITDA is $-230.68M.

Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) is 3.3M compared to 3.33M over the last 3 months which indicates a surge in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) has a 50-day moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average of $29.84. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Chewy, Inc. (CHWY). Approximately 15.13% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares will trade lower. The Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) stock is indicating its 6.70% to 7.99% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, CHWY’s short term support levels are around $38.43, $36.99 and $34.28 on the downside. CHWYs short term resistance levels are $49.72, $46.18 and $44.14 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, CHWY has short term rating of Bullish (0.26), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.04) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.54) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.28). CHWY is trading 90.30% off its 52 week low at $20.62 and -17.48% off its 52 week high of $47.55. Performance wise, CHWY stock has recently shown investors -15.03% a lower demand in a week, 11.92% a surge in a month and 39.15% a surge in the past quarter. Furthermore, Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) has shown a return of 35.31% since the first of the year.

Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) Key Figures:

Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $15.751B. CHWY insiders hold roughly 12.35% of the shares. On Feb-24-20 Evercore ISI Initiated CHWY as Outperform, On Apr-17-20 Morgan Stanley Downgrade CHWY as Overweight → Equal-Weight at $41 and on Apr-21-20 UBS Downgrade CHWY as Buy → Neutral at $40 → $45.

There are currently 58.30M shares in the float and 404.58M shares outstanding. There are 15.13% shares short in CHWYs float. The industry rank for Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) is 37 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 15% .

Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) Fundamentals Statistics:

CHWY last 2 years revenues have increased from $4,846,743 to $4,846,743 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.16 and a profit of 52.90% next year. The growth rate on CHWY this year is 27.59 compared to an industry 8.20. CHWYs next year’s growth rate is -67.57 compared to an industry 16.30. The book value per share (mrq) is -1.01 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.52. CHWY fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.37 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.11.

About Chewy, Inc. (CHWY):

Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States.