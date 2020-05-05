Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK), a Consumer Cyclical Restaurants organization, saw its stock exchange 2,380,663 shares, a greater amount against to its 10-day trading volume of 1.77M. Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) stock is trading at $52.77, up 1.07 cents or +2.07% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) is $594.52M. Gross Profit is $217.08M and the EBITDA is $69.86M.

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) Technical Details:

The average 10-day trading volume of Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) is 1.77M compared to 2.37M over the last 3 months which indicates a drop in trading activity. Currently, Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) has a 50-day moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average of $59.89. These moving averages are popular technical details that investors use to analyze price trends of Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK). Approximately 24.03% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) stock is 1.83, indicating its 7.05% to 8.11% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, SHAK’s short term support levels are around $49.02, $45.13 and $32.01 on the downside. SHAKs short term resistance levels are $76.09, $71.54 and $66.60 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, SHAK has short term rating of Bullish (0.31), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.08) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.22) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.06). SHAK is trading 75.84% off its 52 week low at $30.01 and -50.14% off its 52 week high of $105.84. Performance wise, SHAK stock has recently shown investors 4.21% a greater amount in a week, 60.49% a greater amount in a month and -22.67% a drop in the past quarter. Furthermore, Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) has shown a return of -11.42% since the start of the year.

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) Key Research:

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $1.993B. SHAK insiders hold roughly 9.73% of the shares. On Mar-20-20 Goldman Downgrade SHAK as Buy → Neutral at $100 → $40. On Apr-03-20 Credit Suisse Downgrade SHAK as Outperform → Neutral at $76 → $40 and on Apr-21-20 BTIG Research Initiated SHAK as Neutral.

There are currently 36.45M shares in the float and 43.21M shares outstanding. There are 24.03% shares short in SHAKs float. The industry rank for Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) is 156 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 38% .

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) Fundamental Details:

SHAK last 2 years revenues have increased from $594,519 to $594,519 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.00 and a profit of 207.40% next year. The growth rate on SHAK this year is -166.67 compared to an industry -33.00. SHAKs next year’s growth rate is -133.33 compared to an industry 33.90. The book value per share (mrq) is 8.82 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.70. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 6.03 compared to an industry of 1.45 and SHAKs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 28.53 compared to an industry of 6.17. SHAK fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.48 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.01.

About Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK):

Shake Shack Inc. is engaged in owning and operating restaurants. The company offers burgers, hot dogs, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, beer and wine. It operates primarily in New York, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida, Massachusetts, Virginia, Nevada, London, Istanbul and Dubai. Shake Shack Inc. is headquartered in New York.