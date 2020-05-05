Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR), a Industrials Rental & Leasing Services corporation, saw its stock exchange 6,901,537 common shares, a lower demand against to its 10-day trading volume of 8.36M. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) stock is changing hands at $13.97, up 0.07 cents or +0.50% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) is $9B. Gross Profit is $2.67B and the EBITDA is $977M.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) Technical Research:

The average 10-day trading volume of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) is 8.36M compared to 4.8M over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. Right now, Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) has a 50-day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $27.60. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR). Approximately 25.23% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) stock is 2.24, indicating its 12.95% to 13.26% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, CAR’s short term support levels are around $12.00, $10.58 and $7.78 on the downside. CARs short term resistance levels are $50.34, $47.06 and $36.27 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, CAR has short term rating of Neutral (0.12), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.32) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.25) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.15). CAR is trading 120.00% off its 52 week low at $6.35 and -73.63% off its 52 week high of $52.98. Performance wise, CAR stock has recently shown investors -8.09% a lower demand in a week, 24.07% a greater amount in a month and -57.45% a lower demand in the past quarter. Furthermore, Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) has shown a return of -56.67% since the start of the year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) Key Statistics:

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $971.509M. CAR insiders hold roughly 1.79% of the shares. On Feb-21-20 Northcoast Downgrade CAR as Buy → Neutral, On Mar-27-20 Consumer Edge Research Downgrade CAR as Overweight → Equal Weight at $20 and on Apr-23-20 JP Morgan Downgrade CAR as Overweight → Neutral at $13.

There are currently 63.49M shares in the float and 82.45M shares outstanding. There are 25.23% shares short in CARs float. The industry rank for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) is 37 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 15% .

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) Key Fundamentals:

CAR last 2 years revenues have increased from $9,172,000 to $9,172,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -5.19 and a profit of 120.90% next year. The growth rate on CAR this year is -256.52 compared to an industry 3.40. CARs next year’s growth rate is -104.51 compared to an industry 19.70. The book value per share (mrq) is 4.01 and cash per share (mrq) is 8.24. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.57 compared to an industry of 1.68 and CARs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 0.30 compared to an industry of 6.93. CAR fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -5.76 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -1.91.

About Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR):

Headquartered in Parsippany, N.J., Avis Budget Group operates as a leading vehicle rental operator in North America, Europe and Australasia with an average rental fleet of nearly 650,000 vehicles. The company is a leading global provider of mobility solutions through its three most recognized brands — Avis, Budget and Zipcar. The company has licensees in approximately 175 countries throughout the world.Along with its licensees, Avis Budget operates in approximately 180 countries with more than 11,000 car and truck rental locations throughout the world.The company usually maintains a leading share of airport car rental revenue in North America, Europe and Australasia, and operates one of the leading truck rental businesses in the United States. Its Zipcar brand is one of the world’s leading car sharing businesses which provides an alternative to traditional vehicle rental and ownership.Avis Budget mainly generates revenues from vehicle rental operations. These include time & mileage fees charged to our customers for vehicle rentals; sales of loss damage waivers and insurance and other supplemental items in conjunction with vehicle rentals; and payments from customers with respect to certain operating expenses incurred, including gasoline, vehicle licensing fees and concession fees, which provide the right to operate at airports and other locations. Additionally, the company earns revenues for royalties and associated fees from its licensees in conjunction with their vehicle rental transactions.The company reports its operating results under two segments:Americas: This segment (69% of 2019 revenues) consists of vehicle rental operations in North America, South America, Central America and the Caribbean, car sharing operations in certain of these markets, and licensees in the areas in which the company does not operate directly.International: This segment (31%) consists of the company’s vehicle rental operations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Australasia, car sharing operations in certain of these markets, and licensees in the areas in which the company does not operate directly.As of Dec 31, 2019, Avis Budget employed approximately 30,000 worldwide.