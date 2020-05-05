MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS), a Technology Scientific & Technical Instruments organization, saw its stock exchange 191,307,024 common shares, a cutback compared to its 10-day trading volume of 22.77M. MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS) stock traded at $1.1000, up 0.6557 cents or +147.58% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS) is $8.89M. Gross Profit is $322k and the EBITDA is $-24.82M.

MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS) is 22.77M compared to 5.38M over the last 3 months which indicates a cutback in trading activity. Currently, MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS) has a 50-day moving average of $0.2306 and a 200-day moving average of $0.5546. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS). Approximately – of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS) stock is 2.61, indicating its 37.69% to 23.47% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, MVIS’s short term support levels are around $1.03, $0.76 and $0.71 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, MVIS has short term rating of Neutral (0.12), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.31) and the long-term rating of Very Bullish (0.53) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.32). MVIS is trading 618.95% off its 52 week low at $0.15 and 6.80% off its 52 week high of $1.03. Performance wise, MVIS stock has recently shown investors 323.08% a spike in a week, 397.06% a spike in a month and 86.82% a spike in the past quarter. More importantly, MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS) has shown a return of 52.78% since the 1st of this year.

MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS) Key Figures:

MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $143.196M. MVIS insiders hold roughly 1.58% of the shares. On Nov-13-13 Northland Capital Reiterated MVIS as Outperform at $4 → $3.50. On Dec-17-15 Rodman & Renshaw Initiated MVIS as Buy at $3.50 and on Jan-26-17 Ladenburg Thalmann Initiated MVIS as Buy at $4.50.

There are currently – shares in the float and 102.48M shares outstanding. There are – shares short in MVISs float. The industry rank for MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS) is 143 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 43% .

MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS) Fundamental Figures:

MVIS last 2 years revenues have increased from $8,886 to $8,886 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.04 The growth rate on MVIS this year is -37.50 compared to an industry 1.40. The book value per share (mrq) is -0.03 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.06. MVIS fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -0.15

About MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS):

Microvision, Inc. develops information display and related technologies that allow electronically generated images and information to be projected onto a viewer’s eye. They defined three distinct business platforms relating to the delivery of images and information in this manner: Retinal Scanning Displays, Imaging Solutions, Optical Material technology.