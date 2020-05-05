American International Group, Inc. (AIG), a Financial Services Insurance—Diversified organization, saw its stock exchange 8,775,529 common shares, a lower demand against to its 10-day trading volume of 8.18M. American International Group, Inc. (AIG) stock is trading at $24.07, up 0.17 cents or +0.71% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is $49.78B. Gross Profit is $15.38B and the EBITDA is $12.07B.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) Technical Statistics:

The average 10-day trading volume of American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is 8.18M compared to 9.48M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower demand in trading activity. Right now, American International Group, Inc. (AIG) has a 50-day moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average of $43.58. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of American International Group, Inc. (AIG). Approximately 1.58% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of American International Group, Inc. (AIG) stock is 1.39, indicating its 5.34% to 6.28% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, AIG’s short term support levels are around $20.17 and $18.49 on the downside. AIGs short term resistance levels are $55.60, $52.40 and $50.45 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, AIG has short term rating of Neutral (0.08), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.40) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.42) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.24). AIG is trading 49.78% off its 52 week low at $16.07 and -58.97% off its 52 week high of $58.66. Performance wise, AIG stock has recently shown investors -0.45% a lower demand in a week, 13.27% an increase in a month and -52.95% a lower demand in the past quarter. More importantly, American International Group, Inc. (AIG) has shown a return of -53.11% since the first of the year.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) Key Research:

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $20.731B. AIG insiders hold roughly 0.10% of the shares. On Oct-17-19 Evercore ISI Initiated AIG as In-line at $54. On Jan-21-20 Citigroup Initiated AIG as Neutral at $55 and on Feb-27-20 Standpoint Research Upgrade AIG as Hold → Buy.

There are currently 848.08M shares in the float and 916.43M shares outstanding. There are 1.58% shares short in AIGs float. The industry rank for American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is 127 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 50% .

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) Fundamental Data:

AIG last 2 years revenues have increased from $49,792,000 to $49,792,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects American International Group, Inc. (AIG) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 0.72 and a profit of 26.93% next year. The growth rate on AIG this year is -13.51 compared to an industry 2.10. AIGs next year’s growth rate is 19.14 compared to an industry 11.90. The book value per share (mrq) is 74.23 and cash per share (mrq) is 3.12. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 0.31 compared to an industry of 0.76 and AIGs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 2.29 compared to an industry of 7.10. AIG fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 3.97 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 0.83.

About American International Group, Inc. (AIG):

Founded in 1967 and based in New York, American International Group Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, is engaged in a range of global insurance and insurance-related activities. It serves commercial, institutional and individual customers through a property-casualty (P&C) and life insurance and retirement services network. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Tokyo Stock Exchange. Effective fourth-quarter 2017, AIG is reporting its core insurance operations under four segments:General Insurance (64% of adjusted revenues in 2019) is a leading provider of insurance products and services for commercial and personal insurance customers. The segment offers a wide range of products to customers through a diverse, multichannel distribution network.Life and Retirement (33%) consists of a broad portfolio of life insurance, retirement and institutional products offered through an extensive, multichannel distribution network.Other Operations (3%) consists of businesses and items not attributed to the company’s General Insurance and Life and Retirement segments or its Legacy Portfolio. It includes AIG Parent; Blackboard; AIG Fuji Life Insurance Company, Ltd. (Fuji Life), which was sold on April 30, 2017; United Guaranty Corporation (United Guaranty), which was sold on December 31, 2016; deferred tax assets related to tax attributes; corporate expenses and intercompany eliminations.Legacy Portfolio includes Legacy General Insurance Run-Off Lines, Legacy Life and Retirement Run-Off Lines and Legacy Investments. Effective in 2018, the company’s newly formed Bermuda domiciled composite reinsurer, DSA Reinsurance Company, Ltd. (DSA Re) will be part of the Legacy Portfolio.