Roku, Inc. (ROKU), a Communication Services Entertainment corporation, saw its stock exchange 14,368,022 common shares, a lower demand when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 8.99M. Roku, Inc. (ROKU) stock traded at $124.30, up 10.28 cents or +9.02% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Roku, Inc. (ROKU) is $1.13B. Gross Profit is $495.22M and the EBITDA is $-49.17M.

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Roku, Inc. (ROKU) is 8.99M compared to 13.66M over the last 3 months which indicates a greater amount in trading activity. Right now, Roku, Inc. (ROKU) has a 50-day moving average of $99.65 and a 200-day moving average of $124.70. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Roku, Inc. (ROKU). Approximately 12.38% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The Roku, Inc. (ROKU) stock is indicating its 7.50% to 7.34% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, ROKU’s short term support levels are around $120.23, $113.23 and $100.25 on the downside. ROKUs short term resistance levels are $167.05, $146.64 and $137.28 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, ROKU has short term rating of Bullish (0.48), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.23) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.14) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.28). ROKU is trading 113.50% off its 52 week low at $58.22 and -29.60% off its 52 week high of $176.55. Performance wise, ROKU stock has recently shown investors -3.37% a lower demand in a week, 50.61% a greater amount in a month and -2.51% a lower demand in the past quarter. On the flip side, Roku, Inc. (ROKU) has shown a return of -7.17% since the first of the year.

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) Key Figures:

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $15.005B. ROKU insiders hold roughly 0.77% of the shares. On Apr-16-20 Berenberg Initiated ROKU as Buy at $137. On Apr-28-20 Guggenheim Downgrade ROKU as Buy → Neutral and on Apr-29-20 The Benchmark Company Initiated ROKU as Buy at $153.

There are currently 94.71M shares in the float and 128.35M shares outstanding. There are 12.38% shares short in ROKUs float. The industry rank for Roku, Inc. (ROKU) is 153 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 40% .

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) Fundamental Research:

ROKU last 2 years revenues have increased from $1,128,921 to $1,128,921 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Roku, Inc. (ROKU) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.45 and a profit of 31.90% next year. The growth rate on ROKU this year is 188.46 compared to an industry 3.20. ROKUs next year’s growth rate is -22.00 compared to an industry 1.70. The book value per share (mrq) is 5.88 and cash per share (mrq) is 4.02. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 19.57 compared to an industry of 0.71 ROKU fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.50 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.45.

About Roku, Inc. (ROKU):

Roku is the leading TV streaming platform provider in the United States based on hours streamed.The company estimates 39.8 million active accounts as of Mar 31, 2020, a net increase of nearly 3 million since Dec 31, 2019 attributed to sale of stand-alone streaming devices, partnerships with TV brand partners like TCL, JVC, Sharp and other leading TV-makers who license the Roku OS to manufacture and sell Roku TV models, and licensing of Roku OS to certain service operators.Moreover, Roku is benefiting from growth in advertising driven by monetized video ad impressions on increasing popularity of The Roku Channel. The acquisition of dataxu, a Boston-based advertising technology company in 2019 is expected to strengthen Roku’s over-the-top (OTT) advertising roadmap.Roku reported revenues of $1.12 billion in 2019. The Los Gatos, CA-based company operates through two reportable segments: Platform and Player.The Platform segment generates revenues from advertising sales, subscription and transaction revenue shares, the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls and licensing arrangements with TV brands and service operators. In 2019, Platform revenues increased 78% year over year to $740.8 million.The Player segment derives revenues from the sale of streaming players through consumer retail distribution channels, including major brick and mortar retailers, such as Best Buy and Walmart, and online retailers, primarily Amazon.In 2019, Roku generated $388.1 million player revenues with 29% year-over-year increase in volume of players sold. Nearly one in three smart TVs sold in the United States were Roku TVs.Roku faces immense competition from existing local traditional pay TV services and products. Companies such as Amazon, Apple and Google offer TV streaming devices that compete with Roku streaming players and Roku TV. Additionally, Google and Amazon license their respective OS for integration into smart TVs.