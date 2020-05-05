Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN), a Consumer Defensive Farm Products business, saw its stock exchange 11,000,886 shares, a pop when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 3.44M. Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) stock is quoted at $55.32, down -4.69 cents or -7.82% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking losses. Total Revenue for Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) is $43.03B. Gross Profit is $5.09B and the EBITDA is $4.11B.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) is 3.44M compared to 3.84M over the last 3 months which indicates a reduction in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) has a 50-day moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day moving average of $76.94. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN). Approximately 1.66% of the shares of the company are short sold from investors betting the shares may trade lower. The beta value of Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) stock is 0.67, indicating its 4.79% to 4.03% more volatile than the overall global market. Technically, TSN’s short term support levels are around $53.82 and $44.00 on the downside. TSNs short term resistance levels are $92.81, $90.53 and $88.84 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, TSN has short term rating of Bearish (-0.36), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.46) and the long-term rating of Neutral (-0.18) giving it an overall rating of Bearish (-0.33). TSN is trading 29.95% off its 52 week low at $42.57 and -41.30% off its 52 week high of $94.24. Performance wise, TSN stock has recently shown investors -7.31% a reduction in a week, 2.16% a pop in a month and -33.57% a reduction in the past quarter. Furthermore, Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) has shown a return of -39.24% since the start of the year.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Key Data:

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) is a large-cap company with a market cap value of $20.194B. TSN insiders hold roughly 2.49% of the shares. On Mar-20-20 JP Morgan Upgrade TSN as Neutral → Overweight at $70. On Apr-24-20 Bernstein Downgrade TSN as Outperform → Mkt Perform at $88 → $65 and on Apr-29-20 Piper Sandler Downgrade TSN as Overweight → Neutral at $100 → $66.

There are currently 287.72M shares in the float and 378.30M shares outstanding. There are 1.66% shares short in TSNs float. The industry rank for Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) is 175 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 31% .

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Fundamental Details:

TSN last 2 years revenues have increased from $42,405,000 to $43,027,000 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) to report an EPS next Qtr profit of 1.04 and a profit of 13.19% next year. The growth rate on TSN this year is 2.75 compared to an industry -13.90. TSNs next year’s growth rate is 7.31 compared to an industry 9.70. The book value per share (mrq) is 39.72 and cash per share (mrq) is 1.31. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.50 compared to an industry of 1.71 and TSNs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 7.09 compared to an industry of 7.04. TSN fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 5.61 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter 1.21.

About Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN):

Headquartered in Arkansas, Tyson Foods Inc. was founded in 1935. It is the biggest U.S. chicken company and produces, distributes and markets chicken, beef, pork as well as prepared foods. Its products are marketed and sold primarily by sales staff to grocery retailers, grocery wholesalers, meat distributors, military commissaries, industrial food processing companies, chain restaurants, international export companies and domestic distributors.Chicken (31.3% of FY19 Sales): The operations of this segment comprise raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products. Beef (37.2% of FY19 Sales): This segment’s operations include processing cattle and preparing dressed beef carcasses into meat cuts and case-ready products. The revenues from this segment also come from sales of allied products such as hides and variety meats. Allied products are marketed to manufacturers of pharmaceuticals and technical products.Pork (8.8% of FY19 Sales): This segment’s operations comprise processing market hogs and preparing pork carcasses into meat products.Prepared Foods (19.8% of FY19 Sales): This segment’s operations include manufacturing frozen and refrigerated food products, like pepperoni, bacon, pizza toppings, pizza crusts, tortilla products, appetizers, prepared meals, ethnic foods, soups, sauces, side dishes, meat dishes and processed meats. International/Other (3% of FY19 Sales): The segment includes foreign operations in Australia, China, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Thailand and the United Kingdom. Also, it includes third-party merger, integration costs and corporate overhead related to Tyson New Ventures, LLC.