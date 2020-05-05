Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (STML), a Healthcare Biotechnology corporation, saw its stock exchange 33,436,190 common shares, a lower demand against to its 10-day trading volume of 824.3k. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (STML) stock traded at $12.10, up 7.35 cents or +154.84% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (STML) is $43.22M. Gross Profit is $-12.4M and the EBITDA is $-79.15M.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (STML) Technical Evaluation:

The average 10-day trading volume of Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (STML) is 824.3k compared to 805.16k over the last 3 months which indicates a surge in trading activity. Currently, Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (STML) has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63. These moving averages are popular technical indicators that investors use to analyze price trends of Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (STML). Approximately 12.58% of the shares of the company are sold short from traders betting the shares will trade lower. The beta value of Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (STML) stock is 1.34, indicating its 7.62% to 7.16% more volatile than the overall marketplace. Technically, STML’s short term support levels are around $11.81, $11.19 and $10.91 on the downside.

Based on technical analysis, STML has short term rating of Bullish (0.36), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.40) and the long-term rating of Bullish (0.35) giving it an overall rating of Bullish (0.37). STML is trading 277.10% off its 52 week low at $3.21 and -33.56% off its 52 week high of $18.22. Performance wise, STML stock has recently shown investors 116.16% a surge in a week, 160.88% a surge in a month and 78.28% a surge in the past quarter. Furthermore, Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (STML) has shown a return of 13.88% since the 1st of this year.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (STML) Key Data:

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (STML) is a small-cap company with a market cap value of $609.791M. STML insiders hold roughly 10.05% of the shares. On Nov-25-19 Alliance Global Partners Initiated STML as Buy at $21. On Dec-24-19 Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated STML as Overweight at $18 and on Jan-21-20 H.C. Wainwright Reiterated STML as Buy at $35 → $20.

There are currently 45.10M shares in the float and 57.77M shares outstanding. There are 12.58% shares short in STMLs float. The industry rank for Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (STML) is 9 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 4% .

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (STML) Fundamental Details:

STML last 2 years revenues have increased from $43,217 to $43,217 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (STML) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.35 and a profit of 35.60% next year. The growth rate on STML this year is -28.96 compared to an industry 7.30. STMLs next year’s growth rate is -33.08 compared to an industry 6.20. The book value per share (mrq) is 3.49 and cash per share (mrq) is 2.86. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 1.46 compared to an industry of 3.31 STML fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year -1.30 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.35.

About Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (STML):

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing oncology therapeutics that target cancer stem cells and tumor bulk. The company is developing SL-401, a biologic-drug conjugate, for relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and SL-701, a synthetic peptide vaccine, for pediatric and adult high-grade gliomas. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York.