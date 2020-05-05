Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH), a Technology Software—Application business, saw its stock trade 16,125,394 common shares, a lower demand when compared to its 10-day trading volume of 4.87M. Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) stock is quoted at $1.7400, up 0.41 cents or +30.83% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) is $191.68M. Gross Profit is $43.92M and the EBITDA is $-67.38M.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) Technical Figures:

The average 10-day trading volume of Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) is 4.87M compared to 9.53M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower demand in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) has a 50-day moving average of $1.1939 and a 200-day moving average of $0.5922. These moving averages are popular technical figures that investors use to analyze price trends of Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH). Approximately 13.60% of the shares of the company are short sold from traders betting the stock will trade lower. The beta value of Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) stock is -3.57, indicating its 20.57% to 15.04% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, WTRH’s short term support levels are around $1.53, $1.39 and $1.24 on the downside. WTRHs short term resistance levels are $3.51, $2.29 and $1.91 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, WTRH has short term rating of Neutral (0.19), Intermediate rating of Bullish (0.25) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.19) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.21). WTRH is trading 718.82% off its 52 week low at $0.21 and -82.42% off its 52 week high of $9.90. Performance wise, WTRH stock has recently shown investors 59.63% an inflation in a week, 79.38% an inflation in a month and 438.87% an inflation in the past quarter. Furthermore, Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) has shown a return of 440.37% since the 1st of this year.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) Key Evaluation:

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) is a micro-cap company with a market cap value of $154.383M. WTRH insiders hold roughly 19.13% of the shares. On Oct-18-19 RBC Capital Mkts Downgrade WTRH as Outperform → Sector Perform, On Oct-23-19 Craig Hallum Downgrade WTRH as Buy → Hold at $5 → $1 and on Apr-17-20 Craig Hallum Upgrade WTRH as Hold → Buy at $1 → $2.

There are currently 65.52M shares in the float and 89.40M shares outstanding. There are 13.60% shares short in WTRHs float. The industry rank for Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) is 34 out of 253 ranking it at the Top 13% .

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) Fundamental Research:

WTRH last 2 years revenues have increased from $191,675 to $191,675 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.03 The book value per share (mrq) is 0.30 and cash per share (mrq) is 0.33. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 4.45 compared to an industry of 5.16 and WTRHs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 0.82 compared to an industry of 24.41.

About Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH):

Waitr Holdings Inc. provides an online food ordering and delivery platform. The Company’s platform allows users to discover, order and receive food from local restaurants and national chains. Waitr Holdings Inc. is based in Lake Charles, United States.