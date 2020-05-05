Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND), a Consumer Defensive Packaged Foods business, saw its stock exchange 4,063,805 shares, a higher demand compared to its 10-day trading volume of 11.03M. Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) stock is quoted at $95.16, up 3.63 cents or +3.97% on the day. Based on this we can see some traders are either waiting on the sidelines to get involved or perhaps some are taking profits. Total Revenue for Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) is $297.9M. Gross Profit is $99.76M and the EBITDA is $12.49M.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) Technical Data:

The average 10-day trading volume of Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) is 11.03M compared to 6.49M over the last 3 months which indicates a lower amount in trading activity. At the time of writing this article, Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) has a 50-day moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average of $88.94. These moving averages are popular technical statistics that investors use to analyze price trends of Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND). Approximately 18.21% of the shares of the company are sold short from investors betting the stock might trade lower. The Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) stock is indicating its 8.32% to 8.49% more volatile than the overall market. Technically, BYND’s short term support levels are around $84.26, $73.28 and $59.70 on the downside. BYNDs short term resistance levels are $129.18, $126.10 and $112.95 on the upside.

Based on technical analysis, BYND has short term rating of Bullish (0.45), Intermediate rating of Neutral (0.06) and the long-term rating of Neutral (0.14) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (0.22). BYND is trading 111.47% off its 52 week low at $45.00 and -60.30% off its 52 week high of $239.71. Performance wise, BYND stock has recently shown investors -4.49% a lower amount in a week, 64.21% a higher demand in a month and -10.23% a lower amount in the past quarter. Furthermore, Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) has shown a return of 25.87% since the beginning of the year.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) Key Figures:

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) is a mid cap company with a market cap value of $5.886B. BYND insiders hold roughly 18.68% of the shares. On Apr-02-20 DA Davidson Upgrade BYND as Underperform → Neutral at $84 → $62. On Apr-27-20 UBS Downgrade BYND as Neutral → Sell at $73 and on May-01-20 Wells Fargo Downgrade BYND as Equal Weight → Underweight at $72.

There are currently 50.30M shares in the float and 66.89M shares outstanding. There are 18.21% shares short in BYNDs float. The industry rank for Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) is 175 out of 253 ranking it at the Bottom 31% .

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) Fundamentals Statistics:

BYND last 2 years revenues have increased from $297,897 to $297,897 showing an uptrend. Wall Street expects Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) to report an EPS next Qtr loss of -0.07 and a profit of 215.18% next year. The growth rate on BYND this year is -325.00 compared to an industry -13.90. BYNDs next year’s growth rate is 422.22 compared to an industry 9.70. The book value per share (mrq) is 6.23 and cash per share (mrq) is 4.13. Giving them a price/book (mrq) of 14.66 compared to an industry of 1.71 and BYNDs price/cash flow (mrfy) is 972.55 compared to an industry of 7.04. BYND fundamental ratios shows an EPS growth vs. previous year 0.09 and EPS growth vs. previous quarter -0.06.

About Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND):

Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California.