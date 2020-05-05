Coty Inc. (COTY), a Household & Personal Products business, was a bullish stock in the stock market session. Coty Inc. (COTY) shares opened the day for trading at $5.44 and closed the day at $5.23 with negative move of -1.88%. This decrease change lagged the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, gain of +1.13% for the stock market day.

Coty Inc. (COTY) is focused on the Household & Personal Products sector. This market sector has seen some movement from day traders in recent trading sessions. Bullish day traders of Coty Inc. (COTY) will be looking for positive upcoming earnings whereas bearish day traders of Coty Inc. (COTY) will be looking for negative earnings. The last time Coty Inc. (COTY) had an earnings surprise was on Qtr Ending 12/19 when they reported $0.27 compared to an estimate of $0.24 which was a difference of $+0.03 resulting in a change of +12.50%. Current earnings estimates are to be released for Current Qtr 03/2020 on Coty Inc. (COTY) and out of 7 Wall Street estimates the average is saying $0.01. The high estimate is saying $0.13 whereas the low estimate is saying -$0.07 and the prior year Coty Inc. (COTY) announced earnings at $0.13 a growth rate est. (year over year) of -92.31%.

The market performance of Coty Inc. (COTY) has varied recently. Year to date Coty Inc. (COTY)’s shares are down -52.62%. Over the past 12 weeks Coty Inc. (COTY) is down -55.47% and over the last 4 weeks Coty Inc. (COTY) is up 6.60%. Coty Inc. (COTY) current income statement shows revenue (ttm) of $8.39B. Gross Profit is $5.35B. This puts the current EBITDA of Coty Inc. (COTY) at $1.36B.

Wall street day traders might also notice recent changes to stock analyst estimates for Coty Inc. (COTY). The stock is trading with an RSI (relative strength index) of 41.95 indicating Coty Inc. (COTY) is neither overbought nor oversold. Technically, COTY’s short term support levels are around $764.66, $697.45 and $641.10 on the downside. COTYs short term resistance levels are $923.50, $886.79 and $108.65 on the upside. The market cap of Coty Inc. (COTY) is $3.978B and institutions hold 39.74% of the stock. The outstanding share count stands at 800.31M while the short float (shares short) stands at 7.23%.

Stock market research shows that these earning estimate changes look to be directly correlated with short-term shares prices. The day traders can look to capitalize on the basis of ranking. Based on technical analysis, COTY has short term rating of Neutral (0.17), Intermediate rating of Bearish (-0.31) and the long-term rating of Bearish (-0.40) giving it an overall rating of Neutral (-0.18).

The EPS growth this year on Coty Inc. (COTY) is decreased -41.50% and is expected to increase 40.96% next year. However, quarterly earnings (EPS) growth year over year on Coty Inc. (COTY) has increased by 97.80% and quarterly revenue (Sales) growth year over year stands at -6.60%. Gross margin is detected at 62.60% that represents the percent of total sales revenue that the company retains after direct cost of goods sold. Net profit margin (ttm) is -33.10% while return on equity (ttm) is -52.90%.

Recent Developments:

2020-02-28 – Coty Says Pierre Denis To Succeed Pierre Laubies As CEO.

2020-02-07 – KKR Is Working With JPMorgan On An Offer For Coty’s Professional Beauty Products Division- Sky News.

2020-02-05 – Coty Posts Qtrly Loss Per Share Of $0.03.

2020-02-05 – Coty Declares Quarterly Dividend.

2020-01-06 – Coty And Kylie Jenner Commence Strategic Partnership.

About Company:

New York-based Coty Inc. , along with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes beauty products worldwide. The company sells its products through retailers, including hypermarkets, supermarkets, independent and chain drug stores and pharmacies, upscale perfumeries, upscale and mid-tier department stores, nail salons, specialty retailers, duty-free shops and traditional food, and drug and mass retailers.